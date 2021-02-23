DACULA — Hebron Christian’s boys basketball team saw its season end Tuesday night with a 65-52 loss to Athens Academy in the Class A Private first round.
Athens Academy faces the Lakeview-Christian Heritage winner in the second round.
The Lions finished as the No. 2 seed in Region 5-A Private this season after upsetting top-ranked Providence Christian in the region semifinals.
