KENNESAW – Hebron Christian was just three outs away from a split of its second-round Class A (Private) state baseball playoff doubleheader with Mount Paran Christian.
But the host Eagles rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh and held off the Lions in the bottom of the inning to sweep the series with a 4-3 win after taking the opener 6-0 Wednesday at Mount Paran.
The season came to an end for Hebron (28-10) despite a 2-for-4 game from Jaiden Stowers in the nightcap.
Parker Marlatt allowed just two hits through the first six innings before the rally from Mount Paran (23-3) in the seventh.
In Game 1, Hebron fell victim to the pitching of Luke Dotson and Paul Farley, who combined for Mount Paran's 12th shutout of the season, plus a second-inning grand slam from Cam Collier.
