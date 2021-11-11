Hebron Christian’s football team endured a challenging six-game stretch to close the regular season, yet finished with its sixth straight trip to the Class A Private state playoffs. The stretch run saw losses to a pack of proven programs (Athens Academy, Prince Avenue Christian, Mount Vernon, Wesleyan and Holy Innocents’), but the Lions won the game they needed to — 56-42 over Providence Christian on Oct. 29 — for a playoff spot.
While last week’s game was a loss, it was hardly discouraging. Hebron held Holy Innocents’ and its powerful ground game relatively in check, limiting the Golden Bears to 94 rushing yards and 212 total yards. The Lions trimmed their deficit to 21-7 in the third quarter before allowing a punt return touchdown.
Hebron got a stout effort from its defense led by Nick Harden (nine tackles, two for losses, one sack), Wylder McKinney (seven tackles), Alonzo Borja (five tackles, one for loss) and KingJoseph Edwards (six tackles). Harden leads the unit on the season with 71 tackles (six for losses).
While it didn’t have much luck against Holy Innocents’, the Hebron offense racked up 56 points the week before against Providence. Gavin Hall now has rushed for 1,105 yards and 18 TDs.
Hebron faces a road game Saturday for the state playoff opener against Region 7-A Private champion Darlington, which is on a nine-game winning streak since a 14-13 loss to Whitefield Academy in the season opener.
