Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks down the sideline in the fourth quarter during a Week 7 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 23, 2022.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) calls a play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022.
Katie Stratman/USA Today Sports
Falcons coach Arthur Smith wasn’t going to make excuses for his football team’s performance throughout its 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, even though it would have been easy.
Atlanta was without Casey Hayward, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, and quickly lost its other starting cornerback, A.J. Terrell, who left in the first quarter after injuring his hamstring. The Falcons couldn’t turn to Dee Alford, who was already on the sideline with a hamstring, where he was joined by safety Jaylinn Hawkins and cornerback Mike Ford, who both exited in the second half with injuries.
It would have been difficult containing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with a healthy secondary.
But without one?
Burrow put on a record-setting performance. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 450 yards, complete at least 80 percent of his passes, throw for three touchdowns and run for another in the same game.
“We threw a lot of different looks at (Burrow) but he knew where to go,” Smith said. “He had time, and there were times when we got to him and even when they were off track he came back with some seconds to get back on track. It hurt us, because he found soft spots in the zone.”
Burrow completed 80.9 percent (34-for-42) of his passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 20 yards and a score on three carries to prevent the Falcons (3-4) from moving alone into first place in the NFC South Division.
The Bengals were up 21-0 in the first 15:05 and never looked back.
“The only thing we can’t do is not learn from this,” left tackle Jake Matthews said. “We have to correct everything and not let those mistakes happen again.”
The biggest question now isn’t what happened against the Bengals (4-3); it’s what can be done to fix the Falcons’ ailing secondary going forward, beginning with Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers (2-5).
“This is a situation where you're really close and winning, and then you get beat really bad. It’s up and down like a roller coaster,” linebacker Rashaan Evans, who made a game-high 13 tackles, said. “We want to be in a situation where we're more consistent and we stay steady, where we're constantly winning and we get on a roll. That's what we're trying to find. We’re trying to find that rhythm.”
The Falcons’ offense simply couldn’t keep up with the big-play Bengals, who found the end zone on passing plays covering 60, 32 and 41 yards.
The game after being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, quarterback Marcus Mariota went just 8-for-13 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown.
The Falcons finished with 214 yards of offense, but 75 came on Mariota’s scoring strike to Damiere Byrd in the second quarter.
“They did a good job defensively to get us off the field and then sustain drives,” Mariota, who attempted a season-low 13 passes after completing 13 passes in a row in a Week 6 win over the San Francisco 49ers. “They were throwing it around, but they were able to keep the ball and win time of possession. When you’re already behind 14, 21 points, they’re holding the ball and we’re going to have limited possessions.”
Still, the Falcons are locked in a tight race in the NFC South, as none of the teams — Tampa Bay (3-4), Carolina (2-5) and New Orleans (2-5) — has a winning record.
“We're thankful it only counts as one,” Smith said. “It’s a long season and we’ve got to get back to work, make corrections and get ready to go for a divisional game at home.”
The Falcons play Carolina, which defeated Tampa Bay on Sunday, twice in the next three weeks, with a return trip to Charlotte on Nov. 10 after a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
“We’re in a situation where, if you get a win next week, you could feel good about what things look like,” Evans said. “Then you can find a rhythm and win two or three more games and then you can start to position yourself for the playoffs. I look at the opportunities left ahead, and there are enough to do something really good here.”
