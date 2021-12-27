Gladiators_logo.png

The ECHL announced Monday that the Atlanta at Jacksonville game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The Gladiators are scheduled to play a series of home games next at Gas South Arena on Dec. 31, Jan. 1, and Jan. 2 against the Florida Everblades.

