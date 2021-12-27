urgent Health protocols force cancellation of Atlanta Gladiators' Tuesday game From Staff Reports Dec 27, 2021 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The ECHL announced Monday that the Atlanta at Jacksonville game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.A make-up date has not been determined at this time. The Gladiators are scheduled to play a series of home games next at Gas South Arena on Dec. 31, Jan. 1, and Jan. 2 against the Florida Everblades. Recommended for you +51 Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Georgia Stacker Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 