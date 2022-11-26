The HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501(c)3 announced this week plans for The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, which features the headlining event Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
The event is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The mission of HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501(c)3 is to deliver real and reliable resources to HBCU institutions and students.
The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) – Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after band performers and HBCU alumni and supporters from across the nation. The event includes precision drumlines, high energy routines, marching band techniques, show-stopping dance teams and live performances by local and national artists. Tickets for Sunday’s ‘Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition’ are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition event commences the HBCU Culture $10 Million Scholarship Initiative for 2023. Each participating marching band will receive a $20,000 scholarship towards their band’s program, along with other educational experiences provided by the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation. Proceeds from tickets, sponsorships and donations are devoted directly to meet their goal.
On Friday, Jan. 13, this highly-anticipated weekend event kicks off with a Founder’s Fundraising Gala from 6:30 - 10:30 p.m. at a private location. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest will be held on the campus of Morris Brown College (Atlanta) from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., perpetually overflowing with a wide variety of exciting activities. During the festival, attendees will enjoy live performances from the Morehouse College Marching Band, the Johnson C. Smith University Drumline, various high school bands and will be able to attend a college and career fair. The festival will also include a vendor marketplace, as well as delicious food trucks, local eateries and sponsor activation.
A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the 2023 Focus HBCU Institution at Morris Brown College. To learn more and secure tickets for the ‘HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition’ at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, visit StateFarmArena.com or HBCUCulture.com.
