HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest Battle of the Bands at State Farm Arena on Sunday Jan. 15.jpg

The HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501(c)3 announced this week plans for The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, which features the headlining event Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

The event is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The mission of HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501(c)3 is to deliver real and reliable resources to HBCU institutions and students.

