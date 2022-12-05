HOSCHTON — Every interception Hayden Clark throws is painful.
“I don’t take interceptions lightly,” the Mill Creek senior quarterback said.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder can recount each interception from his junior season and what happened on each play, from one pass that he forced to one where he didn’t see the safety roll over to another that bounced off a running back’s hands.
Thankfully, the anguish has been rare during the Hawks’ run to Saturday’s Class AAAAAAA state championship game against Carrollton at Georgia State. His recollection of this season’s mistakes — make that mistake — is more brief.
Clark has thrown just one interception in 269 pass attempts this season.
“It’s good. It’s something that I set a goal for after last year,” Clark said of throwing fewer interceptions this season. “To just to throw one, I’m still kind of mad at that one because I didn’t have to force that ball. But I’m grateful. I worked hard enough to make sure (interceptions) don’t happen.”
The quarterback’s ball security is certainly noteworthy, but it’s only a small part of what he means to a high-powered Mill Creek offense that averages 45.9 points. He has completed 161 of those 269 passes for 2,142 yards and 24 touchdowns, and has shown the mobility to rush for 303 yards and three more TDs.
In last Friday’s 48-14 win over Milton in the state semifinals, he completed 7 of 8 passes for 143 yards and two TDs, along with a 10-yard rushing TD, to kick start the rout before leaving with a minor injury. He broke the school career record for passing TDs in that victory with his 51st.
“He’s outstanding,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “We would not be here in the state finals if we did not have Hayden Clark at quarterback, 100 percent. … If he hadn’t taken care of business and done what he’s done, we wouldn’t be where we’re at.”
The Mill Creek coaches ask plenty from Clark, now seasoned in his third year as a starter. He spreads the ball around to a variety of receivers — 15 Hawks have caught passes — makes quick decisions in his team’s busy RPO (Run Pass Option) game.
“If you sit there and just watch us, there are a lot of moving parts,” Lovelady said. “Probably two out of every three plays we line up there’s motion. So he’s got to know who’s motioning, the signals and getting people lined up. After that, we’re really heavy not only in our passing game making reads, but also our RPO game. You’ve got to be able to look at the defense and say, ‘What is the decision?’ in that two seconds. When the ball’s in his hands, he’s got about two seconds or less than that to decide, ‘Do I give it or do I throw it?’ He’s very good about the processing of all that information as well as getting us in a good place to be successful.”
Clark has grown tremendously since breaking through to the varsity as a sophomore, when he threw for 794 yards and eight TDs. He passed for 2,065 yards and 19 TDs last year in a run to the state quarterfinals, and he has been even better this season, even though his yardage totals are similar.
The Hawks’ defensive success often gives the offense great field position, which cuts down on the yardage opportunities, and the offense is very balanced with a rushing attack that has seen junior Cam Robinson rack up 1,550 yards and 18 TDs. The passing game keyed the Final Four win over Milton, while the running backs did most of the damage the previous week against Westlake.
Those factors make it tough for Clark to be a 3,000-yard plus passer, and he is fine with that.
“I’m okay with not passing,” Clark said. “If they can’t stop our run game, I’m just going to keep feeding Cam the ball and then pop it out there. If they’re stopping the run, I’ll do adjustments and make the passes that are needed. But once I see Cam just keeps going and they can’t stop it, there’s no need in letting that up.”
That said, the Hawks have opened their deep passing game up in the state playoffs thanks to Clark’s talents. He began the Milton game with a beautiful deep pass to Makhail Wood for a 54-yard TD, and found Wood for a 39-yard gain two drives later, part of the offense’s five TDs on their first five possessions in the semifinals. It was the fourth time in four state playoff games that Mill Creek has invoked the mercy rule of a running clock on its opponent.
Clark has triggered the prolific offense all season long with just the one interception, thrown early in the Hawks’ only loss at Buford.
“Hayden's been phenomenal,” Lovelady said. “What I was telling coaches, he may not have 5,000 yards passing, rushing, but what he brings to the table is a calmness and such efficiency, and the idea of protecting the ball. We all know these analytics of when you turn over the ball, whether it’s NFL, college or high school, bad things happen to your team. For him to be able to handle the ball like he has with only one interception is huge.”
The offense’s production has been enjoyable for Clark, who praised the playmakers around him for making the offense click. Wood has 53 catches for 1,015 yards and 13 TDs, Brendan Jenkins has 34 catches for 351 yards and six TDs and Caleb Downs has 35 catches for 406 yards and three scores.
“I like just how versatile (the offense) is,” said Clark, who lived in Forsyth County before moving to the Mill Creek cluster for eighth grade. “You can guard Brendan Jenkins, but then you’re going to leave Makhail open. If you want to guard both and play back with zone, we’ve got a run game with Cam and all our tight ends we can drop them in there with the line. And then I can always make something happen with the RPO offense we have.”
As the Mill Creek wins and Clark’s highlights pile up, the interest from college recruiters has picked up, though Lovelady admits to frustration that colleges didn’t give Clark more attention earlier in the process.
Clark said recruitment is “going okay,” and that West Georgia is one of the schools he talks with regularly.
“It’s frustrating because you see other quarterbacks (get offers) or you see (college) systems where he would be a perfect fit, but I think some of these college programs are looking for the 6-3, 220 pounds, some of those measurables,” Lovelady said. “I always say measure his win-loss record, measure his ability to be a leader. He’s going to be a diamond in the rough for some program. … He’s got a lot of interest. The longer you’re in (the playoffs), the more football you’re playing, the more tape you have, the more success you have, the more people see it. There’s probably four or five schools that have come in over the last week at the D-II level that are saying he’s No. 1 on their board. I think he’s about to take off, especially at that D-II and I-AA or FCS level. A lot of folks are seeing what a quality player he is.”
Lovelady and his coaches saw that potential, and more, from Clark when they met him as a high school freshman.
“Not only as a quarterback, but just as an entire student-athlete impressed us,” Lovelady said. “He takes care of business in class, works extremely hard in the weight room. He’s one of those guys who doesn’t shy away from the lifting. We always knew he was the complete kid. His growth has been great, and Coach (Will) Bearden, our quarterback coach, has done an extremely good job developing him to where he’s not a robot, to where he understands the why of what we’re doing, what are your reads, what options you have. It’s a very good relationship between a quarterback coach and a quarterback, and trusting the process.”
The process now has Clark and his teammates on the verge of the program’s first state title in football.
“It means a lot to me to make the finals,” Clark said. “I remember as a kid going to high school games and always seeing that state game on TV, I was like, ‘I’m going to do that.’ In eighth grade, we always had that mindset that we’re a different team that no one’s seen before at Mill Creek. We were going to change history and so far we have.”
