Hawks Talon Gaming, entering its fourth season as the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, received a sizable upgrade Thursday, announcing a brand new Gaming House for its team inside State Farm Arena.
The 4,172 square-foot room will be used for team practices and remote competition.
From the fifth floor of the arena, players can enjoy a skyline view of Atlanta with floor-to-ceiling windows while competing on six gaming stations with PlayStation5 digital consoles. The Gaming House also features state-of-the-art Raynor Gaming Chairs to maximize player comfortability and position. The house also features two 75-inch televisions designed for game film.
Hawks Talon Gaming manager and head coach Wesley Acuff expressed his excitement over the new facility.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better space for our team this year. While we do our competitions on the virtual court with the best of the best, it is important we put ourselves in a place that optimizes our performance for both practices and remote competition,” he said.
Janice Koon, Vice President of G League Operations overseeing the College Park Skyhawks, was also announced in a new role leading Hawks Talon Gaming.
“We are thrilled to continue investing in Hawks Talon by creating this new space for them inside of State Farm Arena,” Koon said. “We are grateful for the collaboration between our creative team and building operations team who worked diligently to get the Gaming House completed in time for the upcoming season.”
With its first game against Hornets Venom GT slated for May 27, the club will look to use every tool the Gaming House can offer to maximize improvement going into its final weeks of preseason preparation.
