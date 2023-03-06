CEEZ Named Player of the Week.jpg

Caesar Martinez (CEEZ) of Hawks Talon Gaming

Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, will begin the 2023 NBA 2K League season on Thursday, March 9 with matchups against Celtics Crossover Gaming (6:45 p.m. ET) and Kings Guard Gaming (8:15 p.m. ET) in 3v3 gameplay.

All games throughout the season can be found on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and Youtube channels. 

