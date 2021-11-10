Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, received the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft as a result of the NBA 2K League Draft Lottery held Wednesday.
By inverse order of their regular-season records, Lakers Gaming, Bucks Gaming and Hawks Talon GC shared the same chance of receiving the No. 1 overall draft pick and were assigned the same number of combinations (154 each out of a potential 1,001).
“We are excited to continue building our franchise with the sixth pick in this year’s draft,” said Hawks Talon GC Director of Esports Wesley Acuff. “With CEEZ and SWANN coming back, a new coach this season and our four picks in the upcoming draft, we look forward to developing a winning tradition here in Atlanta.”
As a result of Wednesday’s NBA 2K League Draft Lottery, Mavs Gaming will have the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft. Cavs Legion GC will have the second overall pick, and Bucks Gaming will have the third overall pick.
The NBA 2K League used a computerized random number generator for the lottery. There were 1,001 possible combinations when four numbers were selected out of 14, without regard to their order of selection and with no repetition of numbers. Prior to the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations were assigned to the 11 participating lottery teams. If the combination 11-12-13-14 was generated, it would have been disregarded to preserve an even 1,000 combinations. The lottery began with the random number generator generating four numbers. The team that was assigned the combination that includes these four numbers received the number one pick. The same process was repeated with the number generator for the second pick and then again for the third pick.
Earlier this month, 23 teams that competed in 2021 were required to retain a minimum of two players who were on its roster at the end of the season. Hawks Talon GC announced that starting point guard Caesar A. Martinez (CEEZ) as well as all-purpose player Michael Swanegan (SWANN) will be protected from the expansion draft. As a result, the team will have four selections in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft.
