INDIANAPOLIS — Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League Affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, fell to 76ers GC in the first round of the NBA2KL 3v3 Championships on Thursday night, 3-1.
It marked the first berth in the NBA2KL Postseason in franchise history and concludes the team’s play in Season Five.
Hawks Talon Gaming won the first game of the series behind 16 points from Caesar Martinez (CEEZ), 21-19. 76ers GC proceeded to win the following three games to clinch the series.
CEEZ scored 41 points over the course of the four games of the series. Bryson Fleming (PUTBACK) pitched in 10 points on 5/5 shooting in the final game, but it was not enough to overcome 76ers GC.
“It is hard to describe the fight that this team has displayed all season,” said Hawks Talon Head Coach Ismael Diaz-Tolentino (MAELO). “While we are disappointed with going home earlier than we expected, this team never gave up and always improved throughout the season and I couldn’t be prouder of every single guy.”
During the NBA2KL Season Five, Hawks Talon Gaming advanced to bracket play in three out of four regular season tournaments, including three consecutively following THE TIPOFF Powered by AT&T. The team’s point guard, Caesar Martinez (CEEZ), was also named NBA 2K League Player of the Week twice (May 11, July 26) – making him the only player in the league this season to earn the award twice. His 27.2 points per game led the entire league during THE TURN. That culminated in the team’s first postseason berth in team history in Diaz-Tolentino’s first season as head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.