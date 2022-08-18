Hawks Talon Eliminated from NBA2KL 3v3 Championships.jpeg

INDIANAPOLIS — Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League Affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, fell to 76ers GC in the first round of the NBA2KL 3v3 Championships on Thursday night, 3-1.

It marked the first berth in the NBA2KL Postseason in franchise history and concludes the team’s play in Season Five.

