Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League Affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, wrapped up the group play portion of THE TURN presented by AT&T on Thursday night with a 66-63 win over Magic Gaming.
THE TURN is the second 5v5 tournament of Season Five of the NBA 2K League.
Hawks Talon Gaming finished group play with a 2-3 record, clinching the fourth seed in their group and advancing to bracket play, which is set to take place in Indianapolis beginning Wednesday, June 8. The top four teams in four groups advanced to bracket play.
Hawks Talon began and ended group play with victories, opening with a 76-69 win over NetsGC. Caesar Martinez (CEEZ) led the game with 31 points and eight assists. Juan Gonzalez (HOTSHOT) had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
On Thursday night, CEEZ led the game with 33 points to help clinch a spot in Indianapolis with their win over Magic Gaming.
The bracket play will begin on Wednesday, June 8 with all the round-of-16 matchups in a single-game elimination format. Thursday, June 9 will begin the quarterfinals, with two of the matchups set to take place in a best-of-three format. Friday, June 10 will conclude the quarterfinals. The tournament will wrap up on Saturday, June 11 with both semifinals as well as the finals, all best-of-three.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way this team stayed focused on their goal of making it to Indianapolis,” said Diaz-Tolentino. “No matter what was thrown at them, the guys kept their cool and got it done, and we are excited to get the chance to prove our level on that stage again.”
