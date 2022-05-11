The NBA 2K League announced Wednesday that Hawks Talon Gaming Club’s Caesar “CEEZ” Martinez has been named the NBA 2K League Player of the Week for the week of May 2-8. CEEZ led Hawks Talon Gaming to a 3-0 week in THE SLAM OPEN group play, including three sweeps in a row.
On May 4, CEEZ led Hawks Talon to a 3-0 sweep over Heat Check Gaming. He scored 22 points in the final game of the series, which set a league record for most points scored in a 3v3 game. The win over Heat Check Gaming secured qualification in bracket play for Hawks Talon Gaming as Hawks Talon finished with the best record in their group, going 5-1 during group play. Bracket play will take place in Indianapolis beginning tonight at 7 p.m., with Hawks Talon’s first game set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“I couldn’t be more proud to receive this award for this team,” said Martinez. “With the help of my teammates and coach, we were able to get wins on the court and advance to Indianapolis, and this award reflects the hard work of all of us.”
Martinez, in his second year in the NBA 2K League, is the first Hawks Talon player to receive the award. During nine games of group play this week, he led the team in points per game (14.0) and assists per game (2.5).
Hawks Talon Gaming will square off with Knicks Gaming at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in a round-of-16 matchup. The matchup will be best-of-five. Friday will feature all four quarterfinal matchups in a best-of-seven format. The tournament will conclude on Saturday with both semifinals as well as the finals, all best-of-seven.
