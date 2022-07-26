CEEZ Named Player of the Week for the Second Time.jpg
Atlanta Hawks

The NBA 2K League announced Tuesday that Hawks Talon Gaming’s Caesar “CEEZ” Martinez has been named the NBA 2K League Player of the Week for the week of July 17-23.

CEEZ is the first player to receive the award twice during 2022, after having received it for games played through May 2-8 as well. CEEZ led Hawks Talon to an undefeated week during the 3v3 Seed Week portion of the schedule, which secured a spot in the NBA 2K League 3v3 Playoffs in August for Hawks Talon.

