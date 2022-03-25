Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced the addition of a new virtual mascot, ‘Dat Bird Tally’, that will accompany the team on the virtual court for Season Five of the NBA 2K League.
In a special video dropped on the team’s social media accounts, Hawks Talon Gaming Director of Esports Wesley Acuff announced the arrival of ‘Dat Bird Tally’ through an introductory virtual press conference.
“We are always striving to bring a different level of interactivity and experience for our fans, and we think Dat Bird Tally will be a great addition to our team,” said Hawks Talon Gaming Director of Esports Wesley Acuff. “The chance to innovate and be the first of its kind is something we are really excited about.”
Dat Bird Tally is the first virtual mascot in the NBA 2K League and will sport Hawks Talon Gaming gear. Dat Bird Tally is a true trailblazer in the world of NBA 2K. And as such, he takes his role as team motivator/energizer/instigator seriously. He prefers to lead with his tremendous off-the-court talents as opposed to his somewhat limited on-the-court skill. In the 2K community, he’s what would be called a “real vibes guy”.
In December, the NBA 2K League announced significant changes during the upcoming fifth season in 2022. The new season will revolve around three tournaments (THE TIPOFF, THE TURN AND THE TICKET) as well as the NBA 2K League Playoffs and Finals. In addition, the league introduced a new 3v3 format that will culminate in a 3v3 championship. And lastly, amateur teams will be included for the first time in NBA 2K League competition, with the opportunity to participate in the 3v3 tournament format.
THE TIPOFF will begin with group play beginning on April 5, marking the beginning of tournament play in Season Five.
When compared to millennials—who largely entered the workforce in the wake of the Great Recession—Gen Zers face a much different job market and set of economic conditions. Wages are increasing rapidly, and businesses are struggling to find and retain workers. Taken together, these conditions… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.