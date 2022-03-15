Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, opened a new, state-of-the-art practice facility at State Farm Arena on Tuesday as part of the team’s media day.
The two-level facility is 6,000 square feet and features a players lounge, games, streaming stations and more. The facility is located on the main level concourse of the arena by Gate 7.
“Our main priority was making sure our players had a place they could feel comfortable not only working on their game together, but relaxing and getting to know one another as well,” said Wesley Acuff, Hawks Talon Gaming Director of Esports. “It was a pleasure to collaborate with our project management office, our arena operations team and our creative team, and we are thrilled with how the space turned out.”
Off the virtual court, players will be able to enjoy food and beverage, NBA Jam, ping-pong, cornhole and other entertainment. The facility will also include five streaming stations for players to stream content live on the team’s official Twitch channel.
“As a coach, I couldn’t ask for anything better when it comes to giving each player the tools they need to succeed,” said Hawks Talon Gaming Head Coach Ismael Diaz-Tolentino. “Our team is blessed to have such an extensive list of resources highlighted by this facility which will help us build a winning culture.”
In the recent Season Five NBA 2K League Draft, Hawks Talon Gaming selected John “WITNESS” Mushaben and Bryson “PUTBACK” Fleming with the 18th and 40th picks, respectively. The rookies will round out Hawks Talon Gaming’s five-man roster alongside Caesar “CEEZ” Martinez, Mike “SWANN” Swanegan, and Juan “HOTSHOT” Gonzalez.
In December, the NBA 2K League announced significant changes during the upcoming fifth season in 2022. The new season will revolve around three tournaments (THE TIPOFF, THE TURN AND THE TICKET) as well as the NBA 2K League Playoffs and Finals. In addition, the league introduced a new 3v3 format that will culminate in a 3v3 championship. And lastly, amateur teams will be included for the first time in NBA 2K League competition, with the opportunity to participate in the 3v3 tournament format.
THE TIPOFF will begin with group play beginning on April 5, marking the beginning of tournament play in Season Five.
