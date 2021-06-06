Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, lit the scoreboard up in both of its games Saturday night en route to two victories. Hawks Talon scorched Heat Check Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Miami Heat by scores of 89-69 and 88-79.
Hawks Talon will enter week three of the regular season riding a five-game win streak. Head coach Wesley Acuff was more than pleased with his squad’s performances, especially on the attacking end.
“It was important for us to continue our momentum in both of our games against Heat Check Gaming tonight,” said Acuff. “These games felt much closer than the final scores reflected. As a team, we continued to push and create opportunities for each other, and I was excited to see our team continue to make extra passes and find the open man. This led to our success tonight, and frankly, all weekend long. We look forward to reviewing the film from this weekend’s games and finding things we can improve upon as we enter Week 3.”
Game one was dominated by center LEE (Lee Lamb) and the backcourt duo of BP (Michael Diaz-Cruz) and CEEZ (Caesar A. Martinez). BP contributed 24 points and five more assists while LEE amassed 12 points and ten rebounds. Forwards SWANN (Michael Swanegan) and FAKIEE (Thomas Batts) also contributed significantly in the victory. SWANN scored eleven points with two boards and FAKIEE supplied another nine points and four assists. CEEZ, the team’s 2021 first-round draft pick, led the team with 33 points and ten assists. However, despite the incredible performance he put up in game one, it was the rookie’s historical showing in Friday’s second contest that highlighted the night for Hawks Talon.
CEEZ scored 50 points in game two, marking a franchise single-game record that featured a career-best nine three pointers, eleven assists, and his fifth double-double on the year. LEE had his way in the paint, providing 18 points and 15 rebounds for his sixth double-double.
Hawks Talon Gaming (5-3) will continue the regular season against Celtics Crossover Gaming (1-3), the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. for Week 3 of the NBA 2K League regular season. These games will be simulcast live on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Games will also be available on ESRevolution, Loco in India, Sport1 in Europe and Dash Radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.