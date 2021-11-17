Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced Wednesday that it has teamed up with WR to host the team’s second annual NBA 2K League Draft Showcase.
The winners of this 32-team, 5-on-5 tournament will be entered into the draft eligibility process for the Season 5 NBA 2K League Draft set to take place in early 2022. In addition, the winners will also receive 75 percent of the total prize pool. WR is a multi-platform esports community founded as the original pro-am league.
“To provide our fans and community with this potentially life-changing opportunity is something that we are really excited to do,” said Hawks Talon Gaming Director of Esports Wesley Acuff. “This showcase will bring out some fierce competition, and I can’t wait to see what kind of moments and stories come from it.”
Hawks Talon’s second annual NBA 2K League Draft Showcase’begins Friday, Nov. 19, with the finals set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Rounds one through the semifinals are best-of-three, while the finals are best-of-five. The entry fee is $50 per team, or $10 per player. Registrants must be at least 18 years or older to participate in the tournament.
The entire tournament schedule is as follows:
- Round 1 from 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19 through 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21
- Round 2 from 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 through 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23
- Round 3 from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 through 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25
- Round 4 from 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 through 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27
- FINALS on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m.
*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time and subject to change
