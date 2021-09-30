Hawks Talon Gaming promotes Wesley Acuff to director of esports

Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced Thursday the promotion of Wesley Acuff to director of esports.
In his new role, Acuff will be responsible for managing the daily esports operation and leading the organization through the annual NBA 2K League Draft. Additionally, Acuff will lead the search for Hawks Talon’s new head coach for the upcoming NBA 2K League season.
“We are thrilled to promote Wes and continue our investment in Hawks Talon,” said Janice Koon, vice president of G League and 2K League operations for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Wes has proven to be an incredible asset to our organization with a wealth of knowledge about the league, and we are confident that he will take us to the next level in his new role.”
In 2020, Acuff played an integral role as the host of a livestream series called Talon Takeover. Presented with the Best Livestream Award from the NBA 2K League, this first-of-its-kind series achieved tremendous viewership and blurred the line between music and esports by featuring celebrities, entertainers and influencers playing NBA 2K on the team’s Twitch channel.
“I am grateful to continue my esports career in this new role with Hawks Talon Gaming,” said Acuff. “Since I got here in 2018, we have been working hard to make Hawks Talon Gaming a competitive and world-class esports organization. I look forward to finding a new coach to help us put together a winning product on the virtual court.”
Acuff joined the Hawks and State Farm Arena in 2018 as the Hawks Talon’s first team manager and head coach. Earlier in his career, Acuff served in various production roles such as producer, editor and camera operator with Turner Sports (now WarnerMedia) and NBA Digital.
