After winning its first game of the regular season last Saturday, Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, won both of its games Friday night to improve its record to 3-3.
Hawks Talon mounted two comebacks to beat Raptors Uprising Gaming Club, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, by scores of 74-68 and 66-60 to break even on the year.
Hawks Talon’s perimeter attack made a large difference in Friday night’s results as the team outshot Raptors Uprising 24-15 from three-point land.
“Our team was up for the challenge and created numerous opportunities from the three-point line, and we took advantage of that during both games tonight,” said Hawks Talon Head Coach Wesley Acuff. “Even though we were down by nine at halftime of the first game and down by four going into the fourth quarter of the second game, we continued to believe in each other and make the extra pass and trust in our shot-making abilities from beyond the arc. As a result, we rallied and earned two impressive wins.”
In game one, rookie guard SWANN (Michael Swanegan) led the way for Hawks Talon offensively. SWANN, who averaged 5.7 PPG going into Friday night’s contest, dropped a career-high 21 points, including four threes. Center LEE (Lee Lamb) finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds of his own. 2021 first round draft pick CEEZ (Caesar A. Martinez) added 13 more points and a team-leading 12 assists.
Game two saw more of the same with more production from the veteran presence in the backcourt. BP (Michael Diaz-Cruz) sank five three-pointers in game two to go with 19 points and four steals. CEEZ rocked and rolled in the Friday encore to the tune of 26 points with seven three-point field goals of his own. LEE continued to dominate in the paint with his fourth double-double performance of the regular season, posting eleven points with 14 boards.
Hawks Talon Gaming will compete in two games against Heat Check Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Miami Heat, on Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m. to conclude Week 2 of the NBA 2K League regular season. These games will be simulcast live on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Games will also be available on ESRevolution, Loco in India, Sport1 in Europe and Dash Radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.