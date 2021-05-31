On Saturday night, Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, earned its first win of the regular season. After a disappointing 0-2 start to the campaign Friday night, the team split a two game series against Grizz Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hawks Talon lost game one 51-82 but rebounded to win game two 68-61.
“Credit to Grizz Gaming who came out strong in tonight’s first game, but I couldn’t be prouder of how we responded, how we made adjustments and how we executed in the second game,” said Hawks Talon Head Coach Wesley Acuff. “We’re thrilled to come away with our first victory of the season, but we know the season is long and we have a lot of work to do as we prepare for two very talented teams in Raptors Uprising GC and Heat Check Gaming next week.”
In game one, Hawks Talon point guard CEEZ (Caesar A. Martinez) led the team in points (16) and assists (9). Center LEE (Lee Lamb) contributed a double-double performance with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Veteran guard BP (Michael Diaz-Cruz) added another 14 points with an assist.
BP led the offense in game two for Hawks Talon to the tune of 19 points, three assists, and a season-high three steals. Rookies SWANN (Mike Swanegan), FAKIEE (Thomas Batts), and CEEZ both made lots of noise in the win as well. SWANN finished with 16 points, FAKIEE with ten, and CEEZ put up with 15 to go with ten assists in his second double-double of the year. LEE added another eight points and snagged 16 boards.
Hawks Talon will look to earn its second and third victories of the year Friday night at 7 P.M. against Raptors Uprising GC, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. Jordan and his team will then face Heat Check Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Miami Heat, on Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m. These games will be simulcast live on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Games will also be available on ESRevolution, Loco in India, Sport1 in Europe and Dash Radio.
