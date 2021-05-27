Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, dropped its two first games of the 2021 NBA 2K League regular season Thursday night.
Despite glimpses of offensive and defensive prowess throughout the night, Hawks Talon was simply overwhelmed by Hornets Venom GT, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, losing 85-71 and 71-65.
“We just couldn’t find any positive momentum in either of our games tonight,” said Hawks Talon head coach Wesley Acuff. “While we showed a few flashes of what we could be as a team, I am eager to work with our team on our consistency. We look forward to getting back into our Gaming House tomorrow and preparing for our matchup on Saturday against Grizz Gaming.”
Rookie point guard CEEZ (Caesar A. Martinez) continued his offensive momentum in Game 1, getting the first double-double of his young career with 35 points and 10 assists. Veteran center LEE (Lee Lamb) amassed 16 points and six rebounds of his own and second-year guard KEL (Mykel Williams) contributed another 12 points and three assists.
In Game 2, it was KEL who led the team offensively with 29 points and three more assists. LEE finished with a double-double performance of his own in the second game, scoring 13 points and grabbing 17 boards with four assists. FAKIEE (Thomas Batts) added another 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists and CEEZ aggregated 13 points of his own with a team-high eight assists.
Hawks Talon will look to get in the win column against Grizz Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday at 9 p.m. The two games will be simulcast live on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Games will also be available on ESRevolution, Loco in India, Sport1 in Europe and Dash Radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.