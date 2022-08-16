HAWKS TALON GC HEADED TO NBA 2K LEAGUE PLAYOFFS FOR FIRST TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY.jpg
Hawks Talon Gaming

For the first time in franchise history, Hawks Talon Gaming will participate in the NBA2KL 3v3 Championships in Indianapolis this week.

Hawks Talon Gaming has secured the fourth seed in the Eastern conference and will face-off with 76ers GC in the first round on Thursday, August 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

