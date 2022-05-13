INDIANAPOLIS — Hawks Talon Gaming were defeated in the quarterfinals of THE SLAM OPEN by Grizz Gaming, 4-2. THE SLAM OPEN was the first three-on-three tournament in the NBA 2K League’s history and marked Hawks Talon’s first berth in bracket play this season.
Grizz Gaming went up two games to none before Hawks Talon grabbed Game Three behind 17 points from NBA 2K League Player of the Week Caesar “CEEZ” Martinez. The next three games went back and forth, with Grizz Gaming taking Game Four, Hawks Talon winning Game Five, and Grizz Gaming ultimately closing out the series in Game Six.
On Thursday night, Hawks Talon opened against Knicks Gaming, defeating them 3-1 in a best-of-five format. The win over Knicks Gaming marked the first time Hawks Talon had advanced in tournament play in team history.
“While we are disappointed we couldn’t go farther, I am proud of the way this team came together during this tournament,” said Hawks Talon Gaming head coach Ismael Diaz-Tolentino. “I know we are all looking forward to learning from this and getting better for the next one.”
The team will return to five-on-five play with THE TURN, beginning the week of May 22. Groups and schedule will be announced by the NBA 2K League at a later date. Teams will play group play remotely, with bracket play set to take place in Indianapolis beginning the week of June 6.
