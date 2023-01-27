Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, completed their five-man squad during the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft by selecting MarkDavid ‘GLIZZY’ Smith and DeJuan ‘HiDEJUAN’ Queen in the draft, as well as acquiring Sam ‘GRADIENT’ Salyers via trade.

With the first overall pick, Hawks Talon GC selected GLIZZY, a prospect from Chicago, new to the NBA 2K League in 2023. GLIZZY entered the draft pool after receiving his prospect badge from Hornets Venom GT through their draft eligibility tournament. 