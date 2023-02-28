The Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday a new multi-year partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to provide all ticket holders with access to a free, dedicated VIP Lane at Gate 6 for expedited entry into all events at State Farm Arena, including Hawks home games.
CLEAR’s platform now serves professional sports teams across the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and MLS to make live events safer while providing a frictionless and customized fan experience.
To use the CLEAR-powered experience at State Farm Arena, fans can download the free CLEAR app, sign-up and enter the arena through the designated CLEAR lane at Gate 6. At Hawks games, the CLEAR entrance will open 30 minutes prior to general gates.
“As we continue to elevate the experience for our fans and concertgoers, we are thrilled to partner with CLEAR and provide their millions of members another benefit that extends beyond the airport,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “CLEAR will help us ensure our fans spend less time standing in line, giving them more time to cheer on the Hawks and enjoy all the amazing amenities that State Farm Arena has to offer.”
On Sunday, April 2, CLEAR will host a Member Appreciation Day featuring Hawks Entertainment teams and giveaways. Harry the Hawk, ATL Hawks Dancers and the Hawks Flight Crew will be on site for a special appearance at the CLEAR VIP Lane to create excitement and engage with fans.
“CLEAR is on a mission to take the stress and hassle out of everyday experiences, so we’re excited to help Hawks fans and State Farm Arena-goers breeze through entry with our designated VIP Lane,” said Catesby Perrin, EVP of Growth at CLEAR. “We’re all about making it easier for Atlanta’s devoted fans to cheer their favorite teams and entertainers on from the stands.”
CLEAR’s mission is to create frictionless experiences — transforming the way people live, work and travel. CLEAR’s VIP Lane at State Farm Arena represents continued growth in CLEAR’s network of expedited entry lanes at airports, stadiums and arenas nationwide. As part of its commitment to provide the Atlanta area with seamless, secure and predictable experiences, CLEAR operates its signature expedited verification lanes at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and has a longstanding partnership with Delta, whose hometown airport is Atlanta.
