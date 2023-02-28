CLEAR Launches Free, Expedited Entry Lane at Gate 6 of Award-Winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta for All Fans.jpg

The Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday a new multi-year partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to provide all ticket holders with access to a free, dedicated VIP Lane at Gate 6 for expedited entry into all events at State Farm Arena, including Hawks home games.

CLEAR’s platform now serves professional sports teams across the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and MLS to make live events safer while providing a frictionless and customized fan experience.

