During the lunch hour on Wednesday, July 29, the Atlanta Hawks have teamed up with Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta to host a special one-hour discussion called ‘EmpowHER by Lady Ballers.’
The Lady Ballers Program aims to support youth basketball participation and improve the overall youth basketball experience for girls. This is the first virtual event for the Lady Ballers Program and is part of the Hawks at Home program, which was created to educate and engage youth in a safe and health-conscious manner during social distancing.
The discussion, which is mostly focused on the impact of sports and is designed for girls ages 8 to 14, features Tori Miller, College Park Skyhawks general manager and the first woman in NBA G League history to hold that position, and Renee Montgomery, two-time WNBA champion and activist, will be moderated by Hawks reporter and senior coordinator of digital content Annie Finberg. The College Park Skyhawks are the official G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.
Those interested in signing up to be a part of this special discussion can RSVP by visiting this LINK.
