LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer junior Addie Adame had a performance for the record books in Saturday night’s 5-0 victory over Brewton-Parker College at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (2-1) scored the most goals since defeating Florida College by an identical 5-0 tally during the 2020-21 season. The victory, ending a season-opening three-match home stand, came nearly 48 hours after a Thursday night match due to a weather postponement on Wednesday.
Adame, a Parkview grad, registered the 11th hat trick in program history and first since Caitlin Berry accomplished the feat against Point University on Oct. 11, 2018.
The midfielder scored back-to-back goals during the second half to complete the strong offensive performance. Her second goal came in the 74th minute after she weaved through the Baron defense to drill a shot from 15 yards away into the back of the net. The hat trick came on only four shots in the match.
Four minutes later, Adame’s shot from 35 yards was beyond the outstretched arms of the Brewton-Parker goalkeeper to give GGC a 5-0 lead.
Adame’s first goal of the match gave the Grizzlies a 2-0 advantage in the 37th minute.
Other goals for GGC came from sophomore Victoria Watson in the ninth minute after receiving a crossing pass from junior Joy Mertzig. Sophomore Kyara Armenta had an unassisted goal in the 73rd minute.
The hosts held a 15-8 shot advantage, registering 11 shots on goal on Saturday. Mertzig tied Adame for match-high honors with four shots. GGC recorded nine shots during the first half.
Freshman goalkeeper Matilda Johansson made six saves in 76 minutes of action to pick up the victory. Freshman Matilda Waldt played the final 14 minutes and the GGC defense did not allow a shot attempt in the final 20 minutes of the match.
“We experimented with some things tonight and I liked how the girls adjusted to the changes. It was truly nice to see us play like we did tonight. It was a double win for our program as Addie announced tonight that she will be coming back to play during her fifth year of eligibility (2022 season). Her second goal was simply very good soccer. It was representative of the good play we had for most of the match,” said Head Coach Dr. Mike Giuliano.
