Harrison Hoyas (3-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Matt Dickmann
Record: 4-5
Last week: Beat Newnan 26-24
Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Carter
Record: 10-0
Last week: Beat Tift County 43-0
Harrison, last year’s state champion in Class AAAAAA, advanced to this second-round matchup with Grayson thanks to some good fortune late in last week’s 26-24 win. Newnan led 24-20, but fumbled in victory formation at its own 3-yard line with 15 seconds remaining. That miscue allowed Harrison to win for the fourth time in its past five games after starting the season 0-4.
The Hoyas’ reward is a trip to face Grayson, ranked fourth nationally.
The Rams have held six opponents to seven points or less, including shutouts the past two weeks over Newton (37-0) and Tift County (43-0). They haven’t been tested seriously since Oct. 9, when they needed overtime to beat Mill Creek 20-13. They have won by 35, 40, 41, 37 and 43 in the ensuing five games.
Grayson suffered a tough blow last week when Clemson-bound running back Phil Mafah (1,130 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns) went down with an injury. He had carried the biggest load by far for an offense that averages 204.7 rushing yards.
Thankfully, the passing attack has become more of threat with the late-season transfer of quarterback Jake Garcia, a Southern California commit and California native who moved to Grayson after he was declared ineligible at Valdosta. Garcia has completed 31 of 52 passes (59.6 percent) for 690 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception in four games.
He has the luxury of two big playmakers at wide receiver in Jaden Smith (33 catches, 774 yards, nine TDs) and Jamal Haynes (38 catches, 514 yards, five TDs). Haynes also has two TD runs, a punt return TD and 868 all-purpose yards.
The Rams’ top defensive performers have included Jayvian Allen (68 tackles, three interceptions, five caused fumbles), Grady Bryant (66 tackles, 7 1/2 for losses, five sacks), Fernando Sanchez III (44 tackles, 8 1/2 for losses, seven sacks), A.J. Lopez (49 tackles, four for losses), Marbu Neal (34 tackles, four for losses), Jibrahn Claude (37 tackles, three for losses), Derrell Farrar (37 tackles, 5 1/2 for losses), Jaidyn Hicks (22 tackles, 7 1/2 for losses), Victoine Brown (4 1/2 sacks, 13 QB hurries) and Noah Collins (three sacks, eight QB hurries).
A Grayson victory brings another home game in the quarterfinal round against the winner of North Gwinnett and West Forsyth.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Grayson High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.