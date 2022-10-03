Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

The Harlem Globetrotters entertain the crowd at the Tucker Civic Center Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

 Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat/USA Today Sports

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs will bring its basketball and entertainment show to State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 12.

The Globetrotters’ fun shows have spanned six continents and 124 countries since they began in 1926. The team has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

