The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour to over 200 cities in 2021-2022 starting on Dec. 26, 2021, including a stop in Atlanta.
The Globetrotters will visit State Farm Arena in Atlanta for one show at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022. A special presale starts on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. with tickets made available for purchase to the public on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.
Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code. To order tickets online, go to harlemglobetrotters.com or via Ticketmaster.
The Spread Game Tour is hyped as a basketball event like no other with ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks and other thrills from a fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it and part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.
The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
