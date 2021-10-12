Due in no small part to sustaining ACL injuries in the eighth and 10th grade, Archer receiver D.J. Moore thinks some colleges were reluctant to recruit him.
“Early on, my recruiting was kind of slow because I think a lot of people were sleeping on me because of the two injuries I had early on,” said Moore, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior. “A lot of people probably didn’t think I’d bounce back from that but I did. I put my head down and went to work and bounced back and you can see on film that it didn’t affect me at all.”
Moore, who thus far has grabbed 22 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns, has proven his value for the Tigers, who started the season 0-4 but have recorded dominating Region 7-AAAAAAA victories over Dunwoody and Meadowcreek in their past two games. After last week’s bye for Gwinnett’s Fall Break, Archer returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Berkmar.
“Offensively, he’s got big-play ability and good ball skills and he can go up and get the football. He’s got excellent speed,” Tigers coach Andy Dyer said of Moore, who also returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown against Dunwoody.
“I’m never really satisfied with anything, but I’ve been matched up against Power Five corners nearly every weekend,” said Moore, when asked to assess his play. “Those first four weeks I was going against Division I commits every game and I put up good numbers and made plays nearly every week, so I feel I’ve shown that I can compete with guys like that. Going head to head with them is a great opportunity to show that I’m one of the best players in the country at my position.”
As is the case with many rising seniors — especially in the age of COVID — Moore opted to make an early commitment to play football at nearby Georgia Tech, a decision he remains extremely pleased with.
“I committed to Tech in the summer,” said Moore, who was also reportedly pursued by Air Force and Pittsburgh. “Recruiting was kind of off because of COVID and the transfer portal, so I felt like I had to make that decision early. I’ve built a good reputation with the coaches at Tech and the coaching staff definitely attracted me.
“(Head) Coach (Geoff) Collins has made me feel at home, and (receivers) coach (Kerry) Dixon and I have a great relationship. I felt good during my visits and third parties were telling me the coaches there were asking about me and that they really wanted me. That really sold me that they wanted to invest in me.”
“I’m super-excited,” said Dyer. “He’s such a great kid and this is a well-deserved honor for him. He’s keeping the main thing the main thing right now. He’s a great leader for us in the locker room and on the field. He knows your high school career comes and goes quickly, so he’s trying to soak up every ounce he can get.”
Both Moore and Dyer agreed that making an early commitment would pave the way for a less frantic senior-season experience.
“He wanted to get that done as early as he could and he had a great opportunity with Georgia Tech and he jumped on it,” said Dyer. “I had spoken with (defensive coordinator) Coach (Andrew) Thacker a year and a half ago and told him to keep this guy on your radar. He’s got a chance to be really, really good and they offered him.”
Dyer also pointed to Moore’s leadership in the academic realm as a contributing factor to Georgia Tech’s interest.
“Academically, he’s excellent,” said Dyer. “He does a great job in the classroom. He’s extremely upbeat and has a good vibe about him all the time. He’s a great worker and works harder than anybody in the weight room. And that has shown — he’s probably two steps faster this year than he was a year ago, just from his weight room work and his conditioning. He’s done a great job.”
Archer had a frontloaded 2021 schedule, facing Westlake (No. 4 in Class AAAAAA), Warner Robins (No. 2 in Class AAAAA) and Grayson (No. 10 in Class AAAAAAA) in the first three weeks of the season. The Tigers lost close games to Grayson and North Gwinnett before transitioning to region play, where they’ve rolled up big numbers thus far.
“We play a tough schedule for a reason, and in our past history we’ve been 4-0 after the first four games and this time we were 0-4,” said Dyer, the only head football coach in the school’s 13-year history. “We had an opportunity to close out two of those and we didn’t — we just didn’t make the play to do it.
“One of our team goals is the state playoffs and once you get to the state playoffs you’ve got to be ready to compete at a high level, which is why we play those four toughies up front to get the kids ready. If they never compete at that level, they’ll never win at that level.”
“Our first four games prepared us for what’s ahead,” said Moore. “A couple of those games were very close games. Our coach said games like that build character, so doing that showed us where we were. We need to keep building offensively because our defense has been stopping some really good football teams. We need to keep up offensively.”
