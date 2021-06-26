Hannah Beth Baker is back in Gwinnett County, where she spent one memorable year during her high school career.
Baker, who played on Mill Creek’s 2008 state championship softball team, has been named the new head softball coach at Norcross. She replaces Ryan Ermers, who led an improving program to a Region 7-AAAAAAA runner-up finish and to the state playoffs last season.
“We like her energy,” Norcross athletic and activities director Kirk Barton said. “We like her love of the game and her love of the kids.”
Baker has spent most of her life in Alabama, where she has coached softball and basketball in recent years at Enterprise and Pelham High Schools. She also will be a girls basketball coach at Norcross.
She grew up in Opelika, Ala., and spent her first two high school seasons at Enterprise before playing as a junior at Mill Creek when her father’s job transfer brought her to Georgia. She returned to Alabama as a high school senior, playing at Lee-Scott Academy.
After two years of college softball at the University of Mobile, she finished her education at Auburn University. She lived in Costa Rica after graduation, earned a master’s degree and moved to Spain, where she taught English classes.
“I love traveling, I love Spanish and I love being challenged,” said Baker, who will teach Spanish and health at nearby Paul Duke High while she coaches at Norcross.
After Spain, she launched her teaching and coaching career in Alabama, then pursued the Norcross softball job when it came open.
“A good friend of mine, we were talking at the Belt Line on a Sunday afternoon,” Baker said. “It was a beautiful day and we all got together. We were all foreign language teachers in the same program at Auburn. … My friend mentioned there was a school looking for a Spanish teacher and a PE coach. I said, ‘No way,’ and that’s what sparked it. I thought eventually I would come back to Atlanta and it was always in the back of my head to come back to Gwinnett for sure. It was all sparked by that conversation.”
Norcross must replace a handful of key players who graduated off last year’s team — Bella Krauth, Faith Lawrence, Kedzie Howe and Serenity Starr — but has enough young talent to compete in 7-AAAAAAA. It will be the first head coaching job for Baker, who was an assistant in Alabama.
“There’s a type of strong but healthy anxiousness in me (about being a first-time head coach),” Baker said. “I am excited. I am nervous because I know how much I normally put into things if I’m the one leading it. I am curious about the challenge considering I haven’t been in Gwinnett in a long time. I do know what to expect somewhat. I’m excited to see what the girls and I and (assistant) coach Nick Drescher can do this summer and put together in August.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.