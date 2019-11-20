ATHENS — The near half-court shot Michael Devoe hit at the buzzer during the latest edition of annual in-state basketball rivalry between Georgia and Georgia Tech was symbolic of the entire game.
It went in and brought the visiting Yellow Jackets as close as they had been since late in the first half and punctuated a late game surge, but it was too little, too late.
Before that, however, they simply had no answer for Georgia’s Rayshaun Hammonds in the first half and Anthony Edwards down the stretch as the Bulldogs prevailed 82-78 Wednesday night before 10,206 fans at Stegeman Coliseum.
Hammonds scored 19 of his team-high 26 points and seven of his team-high nine rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the final 10:40 after Hammonds had left the game in foul trouble to help Georgia (4-0) hold off Tech’s (2-1) late surge, keyed by Devoe’s game-high 34 points and 10 rebounds.
“This was never comfortable until we hit those two free throws (by Donnell Grisham) at the end,” said Georgia coach Tom Crean, who ran his record against Tech to 2-0, and led the Bulldogs to their fifth straight win in the series. “Bottom line is Georgia Tech is good. … You can see it’s the best team they’ve had in (Tech coach Josh Pastner’s) time there. … Both teams have to get better. Both teams will get better.”
Georgia was clearly better during the most crucial points of the game.
Early on, it was the Norcross grad Hammonds, who was the catalyst that kept the Bulldogs in the game after the Jackets had taken as much as as a 20-12 lead following a 3-pointer from Brookwood grad Bubba Parham with 9:17 left in the first half.
Tyree Crump answered with a 3-pointer on the other end to cut the deficit to just five points, and after the Bulldogs had pulled as close as three points, Hammonds knocked down a 3-pointer of his own to tie the game at 22-all with 6:17 left in the half.
Tech regained the lead 25-22 on a Devoe 3-pointer with 5:26 left in the opening frame, but Hammonds answered with a jumper and a layup to give Georgia its first lead of the game at 26-25, and ignited a 13-2 run over the final 5:04 of the half that left the Bulldogs with a 35-27 lead at intermission.
“My teammates, and our guard feeding me in the middle,” said Hammonds, who finished the game 11 of 20 from the floor, when asked what helped him break the ice after both teams started the game a combined 0-for-11 from the floor in the first half. “This is a big win for us. I’ve never lost to (Tech), but this is a rivalry game, and you know it’s going to be a hard-fought game.”
It didn’t look that way after Hammonds led Georgia fast out of the game in the second half with a three-point play and a layup that led a 14-6 run that gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead at 49-33 with 15:50 remaining.
But Tech slowly inched back into the game, pulling as close as 54-48 following a Moses Wright free throw with 11:06 left, and the Jackets got another break when Hammonds was whistled for his fourth foul of the game and went to the bench with 10:40 left and Georgia’s lead still only in single digits at 56-48.
That’s when Edwards took over.
The highly-touted freshman responded by draining a 3-pointer in transition at the 9:44 mark, sparking a spurt in which he scored nine of the Bulldogs’ next 10 points in an over all 10-2 run that helped Georgia match its biggest lead of 16 at 66-50 with 6:57 left.
“I never feel pressure,” said Edwards, who also pulled down eight rebounds on the night. “I work hard. (The situation is) what I’ve been waiting for. My big brother (Hammonds) said, ‘Just take over. I’m out.’ So I did what he told me to do.”
Still, Tech wasn’t going to go quietly, even down double digits as late as the 1:18 mark.
The Jackets kept creeping closer behind Devoe and Wright, who finished with 18 points, 16 in the second half, to go with eight rebounds.
And when Devoe hit a 3-pointer with just 37 seconds left, Tech suddenly found itself down just two possessions at 78-72.
But Donnell Gresham knocked down a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left to dash any hopes of a comeback for the Jackets, highlighting a big difference in the game, with the Bulldogs making 22 of their 31 free-throw attempts, while Tech was just 12 of 23 from the line.
“Full credit to Georgia and Coach Crean,” Pastner said. “Hammonds was a stud (Wednesday) night. “He really played a great game, especially in that first half. … And we missed a lot of free throws. We hit 12 of 26, really, when you throw in the (missed) front ends of some one-and-one (opportunities). … You’re not going to win a game that’s close when you do that. We’ve just got to hit free throws.”
Gresham (13 points, six rebounds) an Crump (11 points) also reached double figures for Georgia, while Tech also got 10 points from Parham and six blocked shots, plus four points and four rebounds, from James Banks III.