Gwinnett grads Tomon Fox and Josh Imatorbhebhe participated in this week’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl experience, held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two NFL Draft prospects went through programs led by active and former NFL players to educate participants on the business of football. COVID-19 protocols prevented the event’s usual on-field training portion.
Fox, a Collins Hill grad, played college football at North Carolina, and Imatorbhebhe, a North Gwinnett grad, played at Illinois and Southern California.
