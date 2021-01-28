North Georgia baseball teammates Steven Bower and Andres Perez were named to the All-Peach Belt Conference Preseason Team on Thursday.
Bower is Peachtree Ridge grad and Perez is a Duluth resident who played at Pinecrest Academy.
Bower, a fifth-year senior, was a first-team all-conference selection in 2017 and 2019, and has been the league’s pitcher of the week four times in his career. The left-hander went 4-2 in six starts last season, striking out 54 in 37 innings with a 3.86 ERA. He was second in the Peach Belt in strikeouts and third in wins.
Perez, a junior, earned all-conference and all-tournament honors in 2018, and took a redshirt year in 2019. The catcher played nine games in the shortened 2020, hitting .353 with six home runs, three doubles and 17 RBIs.
