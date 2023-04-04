Six members of the World Golf Hall of Fame will join fellow member and 2013 Mitsubishi Electric Classic champion Bernhard Langer at Georgia's only PGA Tour Champions event, the tournament announced Tuesday.
The star-studded field of golf legends will tee off against each other on May 1-7 at TPC Sugarloaf.
This impressive group of golfers boasts 19 combined major championships, 16 senior major championships and 61 PGA Tour Champions victories. Four of them have at least one Masters Tournament victory to their credit.
“The addition of these World Golf Hall of Fame members creates a unique opportunity for fans to witness incredible play from some of the best golf professionals in the world. The combined accolades between them coupled with our already distinguished field will make for a competitive weekend,” said tournament director Ashley Hamilton. “We look forward to witnessing these extraordinary golf legends in action at TPC Sugarloaf this May.”
They will be joined by 71 other PGA Tour Champions professionals who are vying for the $2 million prize purse and to increase their standing in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup points list.
The World Golf Hall of Fame members joining the field, include:
• Ernie Els, who got his first win of the season at the Hoag Classic in March and added a third title to his PGA Tour Championship career. He also boasts four major championships – including a pair of U.S. Open and Open Championship wins – among his 19 PGA Tour victories. He played on eight Presidents’ Cup teams, winning in 1998 and 2003. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011.
• Nick Faldo, who secured three Masters victories and three Open Championship victories during his PGA Tour career. He appeared in 11 Ryder Cup teams and captained the European team in 2008. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1998.
• Retief Goosen, who added his second PGA Tour Champions win at the Hoag Classic last season. In 2019, Goosen won his first senior major at the Senior Players Championship. The two-time U.S. Open Champion was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019.
• Colin Montgomerie, who counts three major championships among his seven PGA Tour Champions victories. Since his tour debut in 2013, Montgomerie has racked up 64 top-10 Champions Tour finishes, which includes 18 in the top three. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2013 after a career that included eight Ryder Cup appearances.
• José María Olazábal, who entered the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2009 after recording six wins on the PGA Tour, including two Masters victories in 1994 and 1999. He appeared in seven Ryder Cup teams over the course of his career and captained the winning team in 2012.
• Vijay Singh, who has won four times since his debut on the PGA Tour Champions circuit in 2013, including the 2018 Senior Players Championship. He also has won three major championships among his 34 victories on the PGA Tour. In addition to his Tour victories, he has also appeared on eight Presidents’ Cup teams, with victories in 1998 and 2003. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2006.
The full field of competitors will be released in the coming weeks.
To purchase tickets, please visit: www.mitsubishielectricclassic.com/tickets.
For more information, visit: www.mitsubishielectricclassic.com.
