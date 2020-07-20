Gwinnett runner Michael Fabiano has committed to seven-time ACC cross country champion Clemson. He also will compete for the Tigers’ track and field team.
Fabiano, who ran for Hebron Christian, had a stellar freshman college season at West Georgia in 2019-20.
