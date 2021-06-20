Gwinnett native McClain Hermes is headed back to the Paralympic Games.
The 20-year-old was among the 24 women selected Sunday to the U.S. roster for the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, scheduled for Aug. 24-Sept. 5 in Japan. It will be the second Paralympics for the Gwinnett Online Campus graduate, who placed eighth in the 100 backstroke in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Team USA was selected based on performances from the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials and the Para Swimming World Series. Hermes’ times at Trials included 1 minute, 45.51 seconds in the 100-meter breaststroke, 1:30.47 in the 100 backstroke, 5:35.45 in the 400 freestyle and 1:19.75 in the 100 free.
Hermes has competed with the U.S. Paralympic National Team since 2017, when she won five medals (one gold, two silver, two bronze) in the World Championships. She is a multi-event American record-holder in the S12 classification.
She suffers progressive vision loss and is completely blind in her right eye with minimal vision in her left eye. She had four emergency eye surgeries when she was 8 because of retina detachments from Wagner Syndrome.
Hermes also swims for Loyola University (Md.).
