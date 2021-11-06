urgent Gwinnett's matchups in the first round of the state high school football playoffs From Staff Reports Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Buford's Dylan Wittke (17) crosses the goal line and score during Friday’s game played at Dacula.(Photo: Craig Cappy) Craig Cappy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwinnett's matchups in the first round of the state high school football playoffs, scheduled for Nov. 5-6:Class AAAAAAAAlpharetta at Archer Cherokee at NorcrossDuluth at MiltonEast Coweta at GraysonLambert at Collins HillMeadowcreek at RoswellMountain View at DenmarkNewnan at BrookwoodNorth Gwinnett at South ForsythParkview at Pebblebrook South Gwinnett at McEachernWest Forsyth at Mill CreekClass AAAAAAKell at BufordLanier at Kennesaw MountainPope at DaculaShiloh at AllatoonaClass AAAGAC at Cherokee BluffClass A PrivateChristian Heritage at WesleyanHebron at Darlington Recommended for you +82 PHOTOS: Brookwood at Parkview Football Photos: Jamie Spaar Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Playoff First Round Football Aaa Sport Class High School More Sports Sports urgent Gwinnett's matchups in the first round of the state high school football playoffs From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports Gwinnett's matchups in the first round of the state high school football playoffs From Staff Reports 1 hr ago Sports Buford claims Region 8-AAAAAA title with convincing win at Dacula By David Friedlander Staff Correspondent 3 hrs ago +3 Sports urgent Buford claims Region 8-AAAAAA title with convincing win at Dacula By David Friedlander Staff Correspondent 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Gwinnett's matchups in the first round of the state high school football playoffs +3 Buford claims Region 8-AAAAAA title with convincing win at Dacula +2 Brookwood wins turnover battle, Battle of Five Forks over Parkview Duluth headed to state playoffs for first time since 1994 {{title}} Latest This California woman has helped hundreds of refugee families. It all started with a Jumparoo At least 8 dead and many injured at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say Wife pesters husband to buy lottery ticket. It hits for $2.4 million 2 students are charged with first-degree murder in death of Spanish teacher who taught at their Iowa school New York mayor's office reaches vaccine mandate deals with 20 unions but not NYPD or FDNY » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLawrenceville police ID suspect in shooting of 16-year-old Central Gwinnett High School student; victim remains on life supportFour Gwinnett schools moving up in latest Georgia High School Association reclassificationGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victoryGwinnett commissioners reject decriminalization of small marijuana possession — then postpone a final decisionSlain Central Gwinnett student who was shot in the head at school bus stop remembered for love of education, sportsMarket by Macy's opens new location in SnellvilleAtlanta Braves to host World Series championship parade Friday followed by celebration concertCITY COUNCIL ELECTION UPDATES: One of Peachtree Corners' first City Council members, Jeanne Aulbach, has lost re-election bid to Joe SawyerGwinnett men included in federal indictments involving alleged conspiracy to sell methamphetamineGwinnett County Public Schools police arrest students in five recent threats against schools; additional cases remain under investigation CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 31, 2021IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 25-31ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee area home features a wine cellar, golf course viewsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this Halloween weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 29-31PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Nov. 5-7MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Atlanta Braves World Series ParadePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victory (6)House expected to hold Build Back Better and infrastructure votes Friday (5)McConnell endorses Herschel Walker's Senate bid in sign of growing GOP establishment support (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Medical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart disease (2)Fact-checking Biden's CNN town hall in Baltimore (1)Two mixed-use developments planned near downtown Sugar Hill (1)Georgia businesses pushing back on Biden's tax compliance agenda (1)THOMAS: The Pandora papers (1)'Rust' armorer 'mishandled' guns on previous film with Nicolas Cage, crew members say (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which character from the 80's TV show, The Golden Girls, best matches your personality? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Blanche Dorothy Sophia Rose Dreyfus (the neighbor's dog) I'm not sure. I've never watched the show. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.