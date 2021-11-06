ax_KEN8239.jpg
Buford's Dylan Wittke (17) crosses the goal line and score during Friday’s game played at Dacula.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Gwinnett's matchups in the first round of the state high school football playoffs, scheduled for Nov. 5-6:

Class AAAAAAA

Alpharetta at Archer

Cherokee at Norcross

Duluth at Milton

East Coweta at Grayson

Lambert at Collins Hill

Meadowcreek at Roswell

Mountain View at Denmark

Newnan at Brookwood

North Gwinnett at South Forsyth

Parkview at Pebblebrook

South Gwinnett at McEachern

West Forsyth at Mill Creek

Class AAAAAA

Kell at Buford

Lanier at Kennesaw Mountain

Pope at Dacula

Shiloh at Allatoona

Class AAA

GAC at Cherokee Bluff

Class A Private

Christian Heritage at Wesleyan

Hebron at Darlington

