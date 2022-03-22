Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast announced its broadcast team for the 2022 Atlanta Braves MLB season on Tuesday, returning seven broadcasters from the 2021 season and adding two to the Braves LIVE pre-game and post-game shows.
Veteran play-by-play announcer Chip Caray will return for his 18th season calling Atlanta Braves baseball. Caray will primarily be joined in the booth by Jeff Francoeur, a 12-year MLB veteran and Parkview grad entering his fifth season as lead in-game analyst.
The networks will also expand the roles of veteran broadcasters Paul Byrd, Brian Jordan and Peter Moylan to include more games as in-game analysts throughout the 2022 season. Byrd enters his 10th season as an in-game reporter after playing in the MLB for 14 seasons. Jordan had a 15-year MLB career and enters his 16th season as analyst for Braves LIVE. Moylan is a 12-year MLB veteran entering his fourth season as analyst on Braves LIVE.
Kelly Crull will round out the in-game talent lineup, entering her third season as a reporter. Crull also has experience hosting Braves LIVE and working for Bally Sports Southeast as a host/reporter for Atlanta Hawks games.
Also returning to the broadcast team is Nick Green, an eight-year MLB veteran and a Duluth grad who will be in his eighth season as an analyst on Braves LIVE.
The two new members of the broadcast team are Treavor Scales and Gordon Beckham. Scales will be the host of Braves LIVE in 2022 after making his Bally Sports debut on Braves LIVE in September, 2021. He is also the host of Hawks LIVE on Bally Sports Southeast. Beckham will be an analyst on Braves LIVE. He played nine seasons in the MLB, including the 2016 season with the Braves, and joined Braves LIVE for 12 games in 2021.
The first regular season Braves game on Bally Sports will be Opening Day, Thursday, April 7, with coverage starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on Bally Sports South prior to the Braves hosting the Cincinnati Reds. The game can also be streamed live on BallySports.com or the Bally Sports app. The full 2022 broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
