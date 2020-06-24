SAVANNAH — Dacula resident Jackson Buchanan placed third in the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Championship at Savannah Golf Club.
Buchanan shot 73 in Wednesday’s final round, finishing at 3-over-par 216, two shots behind the champion, Hogan Ingram of Rome. Ingram won the title at 1-over 214 (73-70-71), one shot ahead of Valdosta’s Parker Highsmith, the first-round leader with a 66 who faded with a final-round 79.
Buchanan, the Daily Post’s 2019 Golfer of the Year and a Super Six selection in 2020 who plays high school golf for Buford, shot 67 in the first round and 76 in the second round.
