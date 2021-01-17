Lawrenceville resident Jackeline Lopez has signed with the Rutgers University women’s tennis program.
Lopez is a 2018 UTSA Southern Cup finalist, an Under-16 National Level 3 champion and a three-time ITF Grade 5 doubles champion among her other honors. She is ranked as a five-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.net, which has her as the No. 4 senior in Georgia and the No. 67 player nationally.
Both of her older sisters went to Brookwood and were NCAA Division I athletes — Alma Lopez (Saint Peters swimming) and Anakaren Lopez (Louisiana-Monroe track and field/cross country).
