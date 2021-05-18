Another stellar year in Gwinnett track and field saw two girls teams, one a regular champion and the other a newcomer, win state titles Saturday.
In the Class AAA meet at Albany’s Hugh Mills Stadium, Greater Atlanta Christian won its fourth girls state championship in the last six years, while Hebron Christian won state for the first time with its performance in the Class A Private competition at McEachern.
Those team triumphs were two of the highlights from the state high school meets, which saw 30 state titles from individuals and relays.
The team championship was a breakthrough for Hebron Christian, which launched its track and field program in 2014 with big dreams and one missing piece — an actual track.
The Lions’ initial practices were in the parking lot before using nearby Dacula to train 28 athletes who were new to the sport.
“We had no real direction of what we were doing or how we were going to get it done, but it was fun,” Hebron head coach Terrence Melton said. “We had some great kids.”
Those humble beginnings were on Melton’s mind Saturday as his girls team won the Class A Private state championship with 112 points as part of a Gwinnett 1-2-3 finish with second-place Wesleyan (78) and third-place Providence Christian (54). The Lions now have a posh, new track and a big trophy coming home to the Dacula private school.
“It has been a long road, bumpy, some highs, some lows, but it’s been fulfiling the whole way,” Melton said. “It’s just exciting. The kids have been great. It’s just been fun to see them progress. It’s just super exciting for them. I’m sure the kids I’ve had in the past, all the alumni, they’re just as excited for the kids now. This couldn’t have been possible without them.”
On the meet’s final day, Hebron’s girls won the 400 relay in 49.08 seconds with the foursome of Layton Glisson, Bella Rodriguez, Kennedy Truitt and Nija Riley, and Glisson, Riley, Brooke Browning and Claire McGuirt teamed up to win state in the 1,600 relay at 4:02.08.
Glisson won the 100 in 12.61 and was first in the 200 in 25.60.
Riley had a pair of fifth-place finishes Saturday to help the cause in the 400 (58.86) and 200 (26.25), while Browning (fourth, 2:18.20) and Ellie Brewer (fifth, 2:21.53) scored in the 800. Brewer was huge the previous two days with a state title in the 3,200 and a runner-up finish in the 1,600, and Hebron also scored well in the field events, highlighted by Rachael Ruff’s pole vault state championship.
Providence’s Ayden Drake also starred in the A Private meet with state titles in the 100 hurdles (15.21) and 300 hurdles (44.82), and also was third in the 400 (57.22).
Denied a 2020 state championship run by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, GAC’s girls won the AAA state title with 128 points to hold off Region 5-AAA rivals Westminster (116) and Sandy Creek (109). It was their second straight championship in AAA, winning in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled.
“I think this is one of the more really satisfying wins just because of missing last year,” said GAC coach Brad Kinser, in his 32nd season leading the program. “Last year we had Jasmine Jones (now at Southern California), Chloe (Fair, now at Harvard) and those girls. It was one of the best teams I’ve ever had. … We were going to be pretty good last year and battling for a championship and then we missed that whole season. It’s been a crazy year with what everybody has been going through. So to get to this point and put it all together, it was really great for these girls. I was so proud of them. I know everybody says this, but it was a true team effort. We scored in a lot of ways.”
The sprinters were dominant Saturday, including a memorable day from Trinity Rossum, who won the 100-meter and 200-meter titles in 11.77 and 24.17 seconds, respectively. She joined Nyla Thompson, Danielle Jones and Nia Wilson on a state championship 400 relay (46.28).
Wilson was runner-up to Rossum in the 100 (11.97) and 200 (24.30), and Timika Scarlett was third in the 200 (25.31) and fourth in the 100 (12.59). Jones was state runner-up in the 100 hurdles (14.73) and third in the 300 hurdles (44.52), while Morgan Collins took third in the 800 (2:14.42). Jasmine Scruggs (third, 58.67) and Maya McFadden (fifth, 59.63) placed high in the 400, and GAC’s 1,600 relay took second in 4:00.22.
Thompson won state in the pole vault (11-6) earlier in the meet, while the Spartans also picked up individual points before Saturday from from Collins (second, 1,600, 5:09.69), Autumn Clark (third, discus, 114-11) and Alana Thomas (third, shot put, 37-6), and from its sixth-place 3,200 relay (10:42.00).
In AAAAAAA at McEachern, Tamiia Fuller and the Peachtree Ridge girls raced to a state runner-up finish. Fuller won individual state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dash, and ran on two first-place relays as the Lions amassed 51 team points, just four short of champion Walton. Brookwood’s girls finished seventh at 36 behind a 300 hurdles state championship from Aliyah Irving, but Peachtree Ridge had the most success locally in the running finals.
Fuller, a junior, won the 100 in 11.76 seconds, and took first in the 200 in 23.81, then joined her teammates on two state championship relays. In the 400 relay, Fuller, Mariah Brooks, Trinity Marshall and Nia Hicks won state in 46.69. Fuller, Hicks, Sydney Augmon and Kendalyn McBride ran 3:49.61 on a state championship 1,600 relay. Marshall was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.24), Mariah Brooks was seventh in the 100 (12.47) and Augmon was fourth in the 800 (2:19.64).
Gwinnett’s only boys state champion in the running finals was Mill Creek’s Jacari Simpson, who won the 110 hurdles in 14.30, just ahead of the 14.37 posted by runner-up Walker Hanley of Brookwood. The Parkview boys (sixth, 36) and South Gwinnett boys (eighth, 30) finished in the top 10 of the team standings.
Buford junior Isaiah Bond put on a show at the AAAAAA competition in Carrollton as the meet’s high point scorer Saturday thanks to three state championships in the 100, 200 and 400 relay. The recent Florida Gators football commitment sped to the 100 title in 10.51 seconds, ran 21.19 in the 200 and teamed up with K.J. Bolden, Malik Williams and Victor Venn on a 400 relay that took first in 41.58.
Buford surged to fifth place in the team standings at 37 points, but couldn’t enough to overtake fourth-place Dacula, which put up 38 points thanks to Adam Watkins’ shot put and discus state titles Thursday and Ben Butcher’s 3,200 championship Friday.
Buford’s girls also had a big day to place second in AAAAAA with 52 points, though it was well behind champion Westlake’s 94.5.
Sydney Harris led the Wolves with an individual state championship in the 400 (53.67) and a runner-up showing in the 200 (24.29). She ran with McKenzie Smith, Tavye Borders and Trinity Price on a 1,600 relay (3:47.67) that won the state title.
