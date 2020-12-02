Two former Gwinnett basketball players scored in double figures to lead North Georgia’s men’s basketball team Wednesday night in its visit to Athens.
Though North Georgia lost 84-62 to the Georgia Bulldogs, Mountain View grad Eric Jones tied for the game high with 19 points and Buford resident Blake McIntyre was the only other Nighthawk in double figures with 11 points.
Jones, a sophomore transfer from Emmanuel, made 6 of 9 field goals and 7 of 7 free throws. McIntyre, a sophomore transfer from Reinhardt, made a trio of 3-pointers and was 2 of 2 from the line.
