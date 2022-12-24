Partly cloudy. High 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Grayson senior Michael Daugherty signed with the LSU football program Wednesday.
Archer
QB Justin Johnson, Army
Brookwood
WR Bryce Dopson, Georgia Tech
QB Dylan Lonergan, Alabama
OL Correy Mays, Georgetown
LB Malcolm McCain, Miami (Ohio)
DL Myles Parker, Tennessee Tech
Buford
RB/LB Christian Butler, St. Augustine’s
RB Justice Haynes, Alabama
DL Aiden Jeter, Fordham
LB Ryan McKinnis, Appalachian State
OL Paul Mubenga, LSU
LB/DE Alijah Williams, Bowling Green
QB Dylan Wittke, Virginia Tech
Collins Hill
LB Dion Crawford, Buffalo
TE Ethan Davis, Tennessee
DB Jayden Davis, Cincinnati
WR Isaiah Richardson, Eastern Illinois
Duluth
LB DeMarco Ward, Florida State
Grayson
DB Michael Daugherty, LSU
WR Mason Humphrey, Lehigh
LB Jalen Smith, Tennessee
Meadowcreek
WR Andre Craig, Kennesaw State
RB Jordan Louie, North Carolina
WR Keshaun Singleton, South Florida
Mill Creek
LB Jamal Anderson, Clemson
DB Caleb Downs, Alabama
P/PK Jacob Ulrich, Kennesaw State
WR Makhail Wood, Eastern Michigan
Mountain View
DB Santana Banner, Northern Illinois
DB Eric Jones, Elon
QB Mason Kidd, Northern Illinois
Norcross
DB Devin Hunter, Tennessee Tech
OL Miada Jones, East Tennessee State
TE Lawson Luckie, Georgia
WR Nakai Poole, Mississippi State
DB Tywan Royal, Gardner-Webb
WR Zion Taylor, Georgia Tech
North Gwinnett
LB Grant Godfrey, Kentucky
DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
DL Tyler Walton, Wake Forest
Shiloh
DB Brice Pollock, Mississippi State
South Gwinnett
DB Darius Owens, Akron
