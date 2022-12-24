Partly cloudy. High 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
A clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 24, 2022 @ 10:54 am
North Gwinnett seniors Tyler Walton (Wake Forest), Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) and Grant Godfrey (Kentucky) signed Wednesday with college football programs.
Akron
DB Darius Owens, South Gwinnett
Alabama
DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek
RB Justice Haynes, Buford
QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
Appalachian State
LB Ryan McKinnis, Buford
Army
QB Justin Johnson, Archer
Bowling Green
LB/DE Alijah Williams, Buford
Buffalo
LB Dion Crawford, Collins Hill
Cincinnati
DB Jayden Davis, Collins Hill
Clemson
LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek
Eastern Illinois
WR Isaiah Richardson, Collins Hill
Eastern Michigan
WR Makhail Wood, Mill Creek
East Tennessee State
OL Miada Jones, Norcross
Elon
DB Eric Jones, Mountain View
Florida State
LB DeMarco Ward, Duluth
Fordham
DL Aiden Jeter, Buford
Gardner-Webb
DB Tywan Royal, Norcross
Georgetown
OL Correy Mays, Brookwood
Georgia
TE Lawson Luckie, Norcross
Georgia Tech
WR Bryce Dopson, Brookwood
WR Zion Taylor, Norcross
Kennesaw State
WR Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
P/PK Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek
Kentucky
LB Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett
Lehigh
WR Mason Humphrey, Grayson
LSU
DB Michael Daugherty, Grayson
OL Paul Mubenga, Buford
Miami (Ohio)
LB Malcolm McCain, Brookwood
Mississippi State
DB Brice Pollock, Shiloh
WR Nakai Poole, Norcross
North Carolina
RB Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
Northern Illinois
DB Santana Banner, Mountain View
QB Mason Kidd, Mountain View
Ohio State
DL Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett
South Florida
WR Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek
St. Augustine’s
RB/LB Christian Butler, Buford
Tennessee
TE Ethan Davis, Collins Hill
LB Jalen Smith, Grayson
Tennessee Tech
DB Devin Hunter, Norcross
DL Myles Parker, Brookwood
Virginia Tech
QB Dylan Wittke, Buford
Wake Forest
DL Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.