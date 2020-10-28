Another long-awaited event spoiled by the likes of COVID-19 will return Thursday night when Bellator MMA welterweight champion Douglas Lima faces off against Gegard Mousasi for the vacant middleweight title.
Lima, owner of American Top Team-Team Lima gym in Lawrenceville, was slated to face his Dutch opponent back in May before the fight was moved to October due to the coronavirus. While it certainly served as a thorn in the side of many fans, the prolonged training period was just business as usual for Lima.
“It wasn’t like I lost a lot of training partners because of that… we kept on going and we kept training and made sure everything was ready for the fight,” he said. “The only thing is just a longer layoff because my last fight was this time last year, so I kept training a lot and I think the main thing was to not overtrain. Other than that, everything was pretty much normal.”
The other obvious adjustment Lima had to make was the jump in weight class. The fight against Mousasi will be his first in the middleweight division in 11 years.
“For me, I don’t think there’s much difference besides the weight," Lima said. "I’m actually going to feel better because I’m not going to cut as much weight as I do for 170. So far, man, I feel amazing. So far, my training is good. I’ve been training with bigger guys to get ready for this and everything has been good."
Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima, who fights out of American Top Team of Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, will make the first defense of his reclaimed 170-pound crown Saturday night against former UFC standout Lorenz Larkin in the most notable fight of Lima's career.
