The Atlanta Braves announced Friday the return of their annual weekend series between two historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) baseball programs, the Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic presented by Truist.
The best-of-three series will be played at Coolray Field, home of the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, Feb. 25-27, 2022 and Feb. 24-26, 2023. Grambling State University will take on Florida A&M University, the alma maters of Braves Hall of Famers, Ralph Garr and Bill Lucas, in the series.
Designed to highlight baseball programs at HBCUs in the Southeast, the showcase is an extension of the Atlanta Braves’ efforts to foster the next generation of diverse baseball players. The classic serves as an opportunity to expose student-athletes, support staff and coaches to a Major League setting. The inaugural series took place in March 2021, when Florida A&M swept Grambling State.
“This year’s inaugural HBCU Baseball Classic was a huge success, and we are excited to continue the tradition to honor two great men and shine a spotlight on HBCU baseball,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves president and CEO. “This series is a pivotal part of our efforts to support HBCUs and increase diversity in the sport at every level. We look forward to welcoming back Grambling State and Florida A&M and highlighting their programs and exceptional athletes.”
The Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic is open to the public, with tickets available at a later date.
