IMG_7427.JPG

Collins Hill seniors who have signed with college football programs pose for a photo on National Signing Day.

 Special Photo

SIGNEES BY HIGH SCHOOL

Archer

LB Jake Bridges, Berry

DL Randall Dennis, Arkansas

DB Al Edwards, Mars Hill (N.C.)

TE Andrew Lane, Mercer

DB Will Larame, Mars Hill (N.C.)

LB Alex Mincey, Berry

WR D.J. Moore, Georgia Tech

WR Frank Osorio, Georgia Military

OL Trey Palmer, Georgia Military

DB Caleb Wooden, Auburn

Brookwood

TE Stone Bonner, Georgia Tech

DB Patrick Campbell, Dartmouth (N.H.)

RB Alexander Diggs, Kennesaw State

OL J.T. Hill, Highland Community College (Kans.)

DL Langston Jones, Lehigh (Pa.)

DB Myles Mayhorn, Erskine (S.C.)

DL Tyler Washington, Georgia Knights Prep Academy

Buford

WR Isaiah Bond, Alabama

RB C.J. Clinkscales, Boston College

QB Ashton Daniels, Stanford

OL Jackson Favors, Mercer

DB Ryland Gandy, Pittsburgh

PK Alejandro Mata, Jackson State (Miss.)

LS Joe Miller, Mercer

DE Japhet Mubenga, Murray State (Ky.)

LB Nathan Norys, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)

WR Tobi Olawole, Army

LB V.J. Payne, Kansas State

DB Jake Pope, Alabama

LB Aubrey Smith, Colorado

LB Malik Spencer, Michigan State

RB Victor Venn, Colorado

LB JeMarcus White, Hampden-Sydney (Va.)

DL River Wilson, Navy

DL Josiah Wyatt, Appalachian State

Collins Hill

DE Jaylen George, East Tennessee State

DB Christian Harris, Reinhardt

QB Sam Horn, Missouri

DB Aaron Horton, Virginia Military Institute

DB/WR Travis Hunter, Jackson State (Miss.)

WR Cam Pedro, Marshall (W.Va.)

DE Asani Redwood, West Virginia

OL Cedric Richardson, Mercer

RB Ryan Stephens, Navy

Dacula

WR/DB Moussa Barry, Mars Hill (N.C.)

LB Festus Davies, West Georgia

LB Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech

LB Rashawn Hawkins, Carthage (Wisc.)

WR/DB Percy Williams, Mars Hill (N.C.)

Duluth

OL Sterling Caldwell, Point

QB Lonnie Ratliff IV, Louisiana Tech

WR Rishon Spencer, Georgia Military

WR Evan Thomas, Gordon State

WR Caylon Washington, Gordon State

OL Maxamus Zamorano, Point

Grayson

WR Kai Banks, Mercer

DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, West Virginia

LB Easton Burgess, Northeast Georgia Post-Grad

LB Derrell Farrar, Appalachian State

DL Gavin Graham, Point

DB A.J. Lopez, Harvard

WR Jaylon Milan, Northeast Georgia Post-Grad

WR Tyler Rowe, Georgia Tech

OL Griffin Scroggs, Georgia

Greater Atlanta Christian

DB Will Hardy, North Carolina

OL Addison Nichols, Tennessee

Lanier

WR/DB Tijan Foon, Gordon State

TE Keller Hartl, Mars Hill (N.C.)

OL Luke Jones, Alabama-Birmingham

DL Anthony Ramos, Oberlin (Ohio)

LB Jeremy Scott, Hampden-Sydney (Va.)

WR Reese Scott, Mars Hill (N.C.)

QB/WR Carson Thomas, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)

RB Savodd Underwood, Grambling (La.)

Mill Creek

PK Trace Butcher, Emory and Henry (Va.)

LS Christian Epling, Virginia Tech

OL Alfonso Garcia, Cumberlands (Ky.)

DB Jayvon Henderson, East Tennessee State

DB Bryson Taylor, New Mexico

OL Canton Wilhoit, Mars Hill (N.C.)

DB Brycen Williams, Birmingham-Southern (Ala.)

Mountain View

OT Ricky Huth, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

OT Daniel O’Leary, Mars Hill (N.C.)

WR Sean Reese, Marshall (W.Va.)

Norcross

LB Myles Allen, LaGrange

LB Zakye Barker, East Carolina

WR Tyson Jarrell, Concord (W.Va.)

DB Bryghton Peters, Reinhardt

DE Jarren Shaw, Berry

RB Christian Williams, Fort Valley State

North Gwinnett

LB Jace Anderson, Mars Hill (N.C.)

DB Jordan Buchanan, Purdue

DL Duke Clayton, Hutchinson CC (Kans.)

WR Cade Funderburk, Samford (Ala.)

QB Liam Glass, Birmingham-Southern (Ala.)

LB Jonathan Hamm, Charleston (W.Va.)

WR Zach Johansen, Ole Miss

OL Zane Lawson, Berry

RB Marcus McFarlane, Elon (N.C.)

LB/TE Hayden Morton, Birmingham-Southern (Ala.)

OL Jaaymen Rochell, Georgia Tech

DB Taylor Smallwood, Lafayette (Pa.)

Parkview

DB Champ Baker, Carson-Newman (Tenn.)

Peachtree Ridge

DL Allante Burley, North Dakota State

LS Aaron Yoo, Columbia (N.Y.)

Shiloh

DB Jermaine Carter, Reinhardt

OL/DL Zavier Cobb, Georgia Knights Prep Academy

OL Christian Culbreth, Reinhardt

LB Damon Gaskin, Virginia-Wise

LB Ryan Green, Wingate (N.C.)

OL Elijah Johnson, Independence CC (Kans.)

OL Robert McFadden, Georgia Knights Prep Academy

LB Isaac Prince, Mercer

LB Joshua Robinson, Avila (Mo.)

WR/DB Xavier Wright, Murray State (Ky.)

South Gwinnett

OL Damion Clark, Tuskegee (Ala.)

OL Aristotle Henson, Tuskegee (Ala.)

WR Sean James, Aces Elite Sports Academy (N.C.)

DE Exavier McDowell, West Georgia

DE/TE Isi Okonji, Georgia Military

LB Ethan Ramons, Reinhardt

OL Alphonse Russo, Mars Hill (N.C.)

DB Sheldon Watson, Lawrence (Wisc.)

SIGNEES BY COLLEGE

Aces Elite Sports Academy (N.C.)

WR Sean James, South Gwinnett

Alabama

WR Isaiah Bond, Buford

DB Jake Pope, Buford

Alabama-Birmingham

OL Luke Jones, Lanier

Appalachian State

LB Derrell Farrar, Grayson

DL Josiah Wyatt, Buford

Arkansas

DL Randall Dennis, Archer

Army

WR Tobi Olawole, Buford

Auburn

DB Caleb Wooden, Archer

Avila (Mo.)

LB Joshua Robinson, Shiloh

Berry

LB Jake Bridges, Archer

OL Zane Lawson, North Gwinnett

LB Alex Mincey, Archer

DE Jarren Shaw, Norcross

Birmingham-Southern

QB Liam Glass, North Gwinnett

LB/TE Hayden Morton, North Gwinnett

DB Brycen Williams, Mill Creek

Boston College

RB C.J. Clinkscales, Buford

Carson-Newman (Tenn.)

DB Champ Baker, Parkview

Carthage (Wisc.)

LB Rashawn Hawkins, Dacula

Charleston (W.Va.)

LB Jonathan Hamm, North Gwinnett

Colorado

LB Aubrey Smith, Buford

RB Victor Venn, Buford

Columbia (N.Y.)

LS Aaron Yoo, Peachtree Ridge

Concord (W.Va.)

WR Tyson Jarrell, Norcross

Cumberlands (Ky.)

OL Alfonso Garcia, Mill Creek

Dartmouth (N.H.)

DB Patrick Campbell, Brookwood

East Carolina

LB Zakye Barker, Norcross

East Tennessee State

DE Jaylen George, Collins Hill

DB Jayvon Henderson, Collins Hill

Elon (N.C.)

RB Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett

Emory and Henry (Va.)

PK Trace Butcher, Mill Creek

Erskine (S.C.)

DB Myles Mayhorn, Brookwood

Fort Valley State

RB Christian Williams, Norcross

Georgia

OL Griffin Scroggs, Grayson

Georgia Knights Prep Academy

OL/DL Zavier Cobb, Shiloh

OL Robert McFadden, Shiloh

DL Tyler Washington, Brookwood

Georgia Military

DE/TE Isi Okonji, South Gwinnett

WR Frank Osorio, Archer

OL Trey Palmer, Archer

WR Rishon Spencer, Duluth

Georgia Tech

TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood

LB Kyle Efford, Dacula

WR D.J. Moore, Archer

OL Jaaymen Rochell, North Gwinnett

WR Tyler Rowe, Grayson

Gordon State

WR/DB Tijan Foon, Lanier

WR Evan Thomas, Duluth

WR Caylon Washington, Duluth

Grambling (La.)

RB Savodd Underwood, Lanier

Hampden-Sydney (Va.)

LB Jeremy Scott, Lanier

LB JeMarcus White, Buford

Harvard

DB A.J. Lopez, Grayson

Highland Community College (Kans.)

OL J.T. Hill, Brookwood

Hutchinson CC (Kans.)

DL Duke Clayton, North Gwinnett

Independence CC (Kans.)

OL Elijah Johnson, Shiloh

Jackson State (Miss.)

DB/WR Travis Hunter, Collins Hill

PK Alejandro Mata, Buford

Kansas State

LB V.J. Payne, Buford

Kennesaw State

RB Alexander Diggs, Brookwood

Lafayette (Pa.)

DB Taylor Smallwood, North Gwinnett

LaGrange

LB Myles Allen, Norcross

Lawrence (Wisc.)

DB Sheldon Watson, South Gwinnett

Lehigh (Pa.)

DL Langston Jones, Brookwood

Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)

LB Nathan Norys, Buford

QB/WR Carson Thomas, Lanier

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

OT Ricky Huth, Mountain View

Louisiana Tech

QB Lonnie Ratliff IV, Duluth

Marshall (W.Va.)

WR Cam Pedro, Collins Hill

WR Sean Reese, Mountain View

Mars Hill (N.C.)

LB Jace Anderson, North Gwinnett

WR/DB Moussa Barry, Dacula

DB Al Edwards, Archer

TE Keller Hartl, Lanier

DB Will Larame, Archer

OT Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View

OL Alphonse Russo, South Gwinnett

WR Reese Scott, Lanier

OL Canton Wilhoit, Mill Creek

WR/DB Percy Williams, Dacula

Mercer

WR Kai Banks, Grayson

OL Jackson Favors, Buford

OL Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill

TE Andrew Lane, Archer

LS Joe Miller, Buford

LB Isaac Prince, Shiloh

OL Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill

Michigan State

LB Malik Spencer, Buford

Missouri

QB Sam Horn, Collins Hill

Murray State (Ky.)

DE Japhet Mubenga, Buford

WR/DB Xavier Wright, Shiloh

Navy

RB Ryan Stephens, Collins Hill

DL River Wilson, Buford

New Mexico

DB Bryson Taylor, Mill Creek

North Carolina

DB Will Hardy, GAC

North Dakota State

DL, Allante Burley, North Dakota State

Northeast Georgia Post-Grad

LB Easton Burgess, Grayson

WR Jaylon Milan, Grayson

Oberlin (Ohio)

DL Anthony Ramos, Lanier

Ole Miss

WR Zach Johansen, North Gwinnett

Pittsburgh

DB Ryland Gandy, Buford

Point

OL Sterling Caldwell, Duluth

DL Gavin Graham, Grayson

OL Maxamus Zamorano, Duluth

Purdue

DB Jordan Buchanan, North Gwinnett

Reinhardt

DB Jermaine Carter, Shiloh

OL Christian Culbreth, Shiloh

DB Christian Harris, Collins Hill

DB Bryghton Peters, Norcross

LB Ethan Ramons, South Gwinnett

Samford

WR Cade Funderburk, North Gwinnett

Stanford

QB Ashton Daniels, Buford

Tennessee

OL Addison Nichols, GAC

Tuskegee (Ala.)

OL Damion Clark, South Gwinnett

OL Aristotle Henson, South Gwinnett

Virginia Military Institute

DB Aaron Horton, Collins Hill

Virginia Tech

LS Christian Epling, Mill Creek

Virginia-Wise

LB Damon Gaskin, Shiloh

West Georgia

LB Festus Davies, Dacula

DE Exavier McDowell, South Gwinnett

West Virginia

DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, Grayson

DE Asani Redwood, Collins Hill

Wingate (N.C.)

LB Ryan Green, Shiloh

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.