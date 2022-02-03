SIGNEES BY HIGH SCHOOL
Archer
LB Jake Bridges, Berry
DL Randall Dennis, Arkansas
DB Al Edwards, Mars Hill (N.C.)
TE Andrew Lane, Mercer
DB Will Larame, Mars Hill (N.C.)
LB Alex Mincey, Berry
WR D.J. Moore, Georgia Tech
WR Frank Osorio, Georgia Military
OL Trey Palmer, Georgia Military
DB Caleb Wooden, Auburn
Brookwood
TE Stone Bonner, Georgia Tech
DB Patrick Campbell, Dartmouth (N.H.)
RB Alexander Diggs, Kennesaw State
OL J.T. Hill, Highland Community College (Kans.)
DL Langston Jones, Lehigh (Pa.)
DB Myles Mayhorn, Erskine (S.C.)
DL Tyler Washington, Georgia Knights Prep Academy
Buford
WR Isaiah Bond, Alabama
RB C.J. Clinkscales, Boston College
QB Ashton Daniels, Stanford
OL Jackson Favors, Mercer
DB Ryland Gandy, Pittsburgh
PK Alejandro Mata, Jackson State (Miss.)
LS Joe Miller, Mercer
DE Japhet Mubenga, Murray State (Ky.)
LB Nathan Norys, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)
WR Tobi Olawole, Army
LB V.J. Payne, Kansas State
DB Jake Pope, Alabama
LB Aubrey Smith, Colorado
LB Malik Spencer, Michigan State
RB Victor Venn, Colorado
LB JeMarcus White, Hampden-Sydney (Va.)
DL River Wilson, Navy
DL Josiah Wyatt, Appalachian State
Collins Hill
DE Jaylen George, East Tennessee State
DB Christian Harris, Reinhardt
QB Sam Horn, Missouri
DB Aaron Horton, Virginia Military Institute
DB/WR Travis Hunter, Jackson State (Miss.)
WR Cam Pedro, Marshall (W.Va.)
DE Asani Redwood, West Virginia
OL Cedric Richardson, Mercer
RB Ryan Stephens, Navy
Dacula
WR/DB Moussa Barry, Mars Hill (N.C.)
LB Festus Davies, West Georgia
LB Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech
LB Rashawn Hawkins, Carthage (Wisc.)
WR/DB Percy Williams, Mars Hill (N.C.)
Duluth
OL Sterling Caldwell, Point
QB Lonnie Ratliff IV, Louisiana Tech
WR Rishon Spencer, Georgia Military
WR Evan Thomas, Gordon State
WR Caylon Washington, Gordon State
OL Maxamus Zamorano, Point
Grayson
WR Kai Banks, Mercer
DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, West Virginia
LB Easton Burgess, Northeast Georgia Post-Grad
LB Derrell Farrar, Appalachian State
DL Gavin Graham, Point
DB A.J. Lopez, Harvard
WR Jaylon Milan, Northeast Georgia Post-Grad
WR Tyler Rowe, Georgia Tech
OL Griffin Scroggs, Georgia
Greater Atlanta Christian
DB Will Hardy, North Carolina
OL Addison Nichols, Tennessee
Lanier
WR/DB Tijan Foon, Gordon State
TE Keller Hartl, Mars Hill (N.C.)
OL Luke Jones, Alabama-Birmingham
DL Anthony Ramos, Oberlin (Ohio)
LB Jeremy Scott, Hampden-Sydney (Va.)
WR Reese Scott, Mars Hill (N.C.)
QB/WR Carson Thomas, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)
RB Savodd Underwood, Grambling (La.)
Mill Creek
PK Trace Butcher, Emory and Henry (Va.)
LS Christian Epling, Virginia Tech
OL Alfonso Garcia, Cumberlands (Ky.)
DB Jayvon Henderson, East Tennessee State
DB Bryson Taylor, New Mexico
OL Canton Wilhoit, Mars Hill (N.C.)
DB Brycen Williams, Birmingham-Southern (Ala.)
Mountain View
OT Ricky Huth, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
OT Daniel O’Leary, Mars Hill (N.C.)
WR Sean Reese, Marshall (W.Va.)
Norcross
LB Myles Allen, LaGrange
LB Zakye Barker, East Carolina
WR Tyson Jarrell, Concord (W.Va.)
DB Bryghton Peters, Reinhardt
DE Jarren Shaw, Berry
RB Christian Williams, Fort Valley State
North Gwinnett
LB Jace Anderson, Mars Hill (N.C.)
DB Jordan Buchanan, Purdue
DL Duke Clayton, Hutchinson CC (Kans.)
WR Cade Funderburk, Samford (Ala.)
QB Liam Glass, Birmingham-Southern (Ala.)
LB Jonathan Hamm, Charleston (W.Va.)
WR Zach Johansen, Ole Miss
OL Zane Lawson, Berry
RB Marcus McFarlane, Elon (N.C.)
LB/TE Hayden Morton, Birmingham-Southern (Ala.)
OL Jaaymen Rochell, Georgia Tech
DB Taylor Smallwood, Lafayette (Pa.)
Parkview
DB Champ Baker, Carson-Newman (Tenn.)
Peachtree Ridge
DL Allante Burley, North Dakota State
LS Aaron Yoo, Columbia (N.Y.)
Shiloh
DB Jermaine Carter, Reinhardt
OL/DL Zavier Cobb, Georgia Knights Prep Academy
OL Christian Culbreth, Reinhardt
LB Damon Gaskin, Virginia-Wise
LB Ryan Green, Wingate (N.C.)
OL Elijah Johnson, Independence CC (Kans.)
OL Robert McFadden, Georgia Knights Prep Academy
LB Isaac Prince, Mercer
LB Joshua Robinson, Avila (Mo.)
WR/DB Xavier Wright, Murray State (Ky.)
South Gwinnett
OL Damion Clark, Tuskegee (Ala.)
OL Aristotle Henson, Tuskegee (Ala.)
WR Sean James, Aces Elite Sports Academy (N.C.)
DE Exavier McDowell, West Georgia
DE/TE Isi Okonji, Georgia Military
LB Ethan Ramons, Reinhardt
OL Alphonse Russo, Mars Hill (N.C.)
DB Sheldon Watson, Lawrence (Wisc.)
SIGNEES BY COLLEGE
Aces Elite Sports Academy (N.C.)
WR Sean James, South Gwinnett
Alabama
WR Isaiah Bond, Buford
DB Jake Pope, Buford
Alabama-Birmingham
OL Luke Jones, Lanier
Appalachian State
LB Derrell Farrar, Grayson
DL Josiah Wyatt, Buford
Arkansas
DL Randall Dennis, Archer
Army
WR Tobi Olawole, Buford
Auburn
DB Caleb Wooden, Archer
Avila (Mo.)
LB Joshua Robinson, Shiloh
Berry
LB Jake Bridges, Archer
OL Zane Lawson, North Gwinnett
LB Alex Mincey, Archer
DE Jarren Shaw, Norcross
Birmingham-Southern
QB Liam Glass, North Gwinnett
LB/TE Hayden Morton, North Gwinnett
DB Brycen Williams, Mill Creek
Boston College
RB C.J. Clinkscales, Buford
Carson-Newman (Tenn.)
DB Champ Baker, Parkview
Carthage (Wisc.)
LB Rashawn Hawkins, Dacula
Charleston (W.Va.)
LB Jonathan Hamm, North Gwinnett
Colorado
LB Aubrey Smith, Buford
RB Victor Venn, Buford
Columbia (N.Y.)
LS Aaron Yoo, Peachtree Ridge
Concord (W.Va.)
WR Tyson Jarrell, Norcross
Cumberlands (Ky.)
OL Alfonso Garcia, Mill Creek
Dartmouth (N.H.)
DB Patrick Campbell, Brookwood
East Carolina
LB Zakye Barker, Norcross
East Tennessee State
DE Jaylen George, Collins Hill
DB Jayvon Henderson, Collins Hill
Elon (N.C.)
RB Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett
Emory and Henry (Va.)
PK Trace Butcher, Mill Creek
Erskine (S.C.)
DB Myles Mayhorn, Brookwood
Fort Valley State
RB Christian Williams, Norcross
Georgia
OL Griffin Scroggs, Grayson
Georgia Knights Prep Academy
OL/DL Zavier Cobb, Shiloh
OL Robert McFadden, Shiloh
DL Tyler Washington, Brookwood
Georgia Military
DE/TE Isi Okonji, South Gwinnett
WR Frank Osorio, Archer
OL Trey Palmer, Archer
WR Rishon Spencer, Duluth
Georgia Tech
TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood
LB Kyle Efford, Dacula
WR D.J. Moore, Archer
OL Jaaymen Rochell, North Gwinnett
WR Tyler Rowe, Grayson
Gordon State
WR/DB Tijan Foon, Lanier
WR Evan Thomas, Duluth
WR Caylon Washington, Duluth
Grambling (La.)
RB Savodd Underwood, Lanier
Hampden-Sydney (Va.)
LB Jeremy Scott, Lanier
LB JeMarcus White, Buford
Harvard
DB A.J. Lopez, Grayson
Highland Community College (Kans.)
OL J.T. Hill, Brookwood
Hutchinson CC (Kans.)
DL Duke Clayton, North Gwinnett
Independence CC (Kans.)
OL Elijah Johnson, Shiloh
Jackson State (Miss.)
DB/WR Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
PK Alejandro Mata, Buford
Kansas State
LB V.J. Payne, Buford
Kennesaw State
RB Alexander Diggs, Brookwood
Lafayette (Pa.)
DB Taylor Smallwood, North Gwinnett
LaGrange
LB Myles Allen, Norcross
Lawrence (Wisc.)
DB Sheldon Watson, South Gwinnett
Lehigh (Pa.)
DL Langston Jones, Brookwood
Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)
LB Nathan Norys, Buford
QB/WR Carson Thomas, Lanier
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
OT Ricky Huth, Mountain View
Louisiana Tech
QB Lonnie Ratliff IV, Duluth
Marshall (W.Va.)
WR Cam Pedro, Collins Hill
WR Sean Reese, Mountain View
Mars Hill (N.C.)
LB Jace Anderson, North Gwinnett
WR/DB Moussa Barry, Dacula
DB Al Edwards, Archer
TE Keller Hartl, Lanier
DB Will Larame, Archer
OT Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View
OL Alphonse Russo, South Gwinnett
WR Reese Scott, Lanier
OL Canton Wilhoit, Mill Creek
WR/DB Percy Williams, Dacula
Mercer
WR Kai Banks, Grayson
OL Jackson Favors, Buford
OL Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill
TE Andrew Lane, Archer
LS Joe Miller, Buford
LB Isaac Prince, Shiloh
OL Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill
Michigan State
LB Malik Spencer, Buford
Missouri
QB Sam Horn, Collins Hill
Murray State (Ky.)
DE Japhet Mubenga, Buford
WR/DB Xavier Wright, Shiloh
Navy
RB Ryan Stephens, Collins Hill
DL River Wilson, Buford
New Mexico
DB Bryson Taylor, Mill Creek
North Carolina
DB Will Hardy, GAC
North Dakota State
DL, Allante Burley, North Dakota State
Northeast Georgia Post-Grad
LB Easton Burgess, Grayson
WR Jaylon Milan, Grayson
Oberlin (Ohio)
DL Anthony Ramos, Lanier
Ole Miss
WR Zach Johansen, North Gwinnett
Pittsburgh
DB Ryland Gandy, Buford
Point
OL Sterling Caldwell, Duluth
DL Gavin Graham, Grayson
OL Maxamus Zamorano, Duluth
Purdue
DB Jordan Buchanan, North Gwinnett
Reinhardt
DB Jermaine Carter, Shiloh
OL Christian Culbreth, Shiloh
DB Christian Harris, Collins Hill
DB Bryghton Peters, Norcross
LB Ethan Ramons, South Gwinnett
Samford
WR Cade Funderburk, North Gwinnett
Stanford
QB Ashton Daniels, Buford
Tennessee
OL Addison Nichols, GAC
Tuskegee (Ala.)
OL Damion Clark, South Gwinnett
OL Aristotle Henson, South Gwinnett
Virginia Military Institute
DB Aaron Horton, Collins Hill
Virginia Tech
LS Christian Epling, Mill Creek
Virginia-Wise
LB Damon Gaskin, Shiloh
West Georgia
LB Festus Davies, Dacula
DE Exavier McDowell, South Gwinnett
West Virginia
DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, Grayson
DE Asani Redwood, Collins Hill
Wingate (N.C.)
LB Ryan Green, Shiloh
